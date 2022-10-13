ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

BBB warns about field test scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana, some field testing advertisements are confusing. Jo Ann Deal with the BBB said someone reported an advertisement that appeared misleading to the BBB. She said using the BBB’s AdTruth site can help you decipher between legitimate information...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Denham Springs mother shares story of son’s drug overdose

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Drug overdose deaths are steadily rising in Louisiana, according to a new report by QuoteWizard Lending Tree. 2,535 people died from opioids in Louisiana over the last year, which is a 14 percent increase since 2020. The state has the second-highest death rate in the nation.
Highway 98.9

Should Louisiana Residents Get A Flu Shot This Year?

It's that time of the year. Flu season is rapidly approaching. Now that the plandemic is finally fading in our rear-view mirror, we can now expect cases of the actual flu to be back. Because it seemed that for the past two and a half years everything was COVID. Someone dies in a car crash, it was classified as a COVID death... but that's an entirely different article. Today, we're talking about the flu shot.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Is your name on list of those owed money?

Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy