Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
KPLC TV
Law expert explains why protective order doesn’t hold across state lines for children of family on ‘spiritual journey’
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Justin and Heather Brister, from Vernon Parish, and their two children, Maisyn and Kanon, left Louisiana in early September with another family from Iberia Parish, Joshua, Brittney and Nathaniel Fortenberry. Their families told 7News they had not had any contact with them after they left on...
theadvocate.com
Food insecurity in southwest Louisiana persists, despite progressing disaster recovery
LAKE CHARLES — Gus Rodrigue, director of the food pantry at Glad Tidings Church, opens the lid of a freezer in the storage area of the small one-story building. Normally filled with meat donated by grocery stores, the chest is bare. A nearby meat locker also sits empty. “A...
KNOE TV8
BBB warns about field test scams
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana, some field testing advertisements are confusing. Jo Ann Deal with the BBB said someone reported an advertisement that appeared misleading to the BBB. She said using the BBB’s AdTruth site can help you decipher between legitimate information...
brproud.com
Denham Springs mother shares story of son’s drug overdose
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Drug overdose deaths are steadily rising in Louisiana, according to a new report by QuoteWizard Lending Tree. 2,535 people died from opioids in Louisiana over the last year, which is a 14 percent increase since 2020. The state has the second-highest death rate in the nation.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
Should Louisiana Residents Get A Flu Shot This Year?
It's that time of the year. Flu season is rapidly approaching. Now that the plandemic is finally fading in our rear-view mirror, we can now expect cases of the actual flu to be back. Because it seemed that for the past two and a half years everything was COVID. Someone dies in a car crash, it was classified as a COVID death... but that's an entirely different article. Today, we're talking about the flu shot.
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge Parish could soon be getting a specialized court for military veterans
It’s a diversionary program designed to treat military veterans with addiction woes and mental health issues who’ve fallen on the wrong side of the law. An alternative to the traditional criminal justice standard, it aims to give former servicemen and servicewomen a second chance. A pair of judges...
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
KNOE TV8
Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
Natchitoches Times
Is your name on list of those owed money?
Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
WDSU
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner provides update on finding new insurance companies
NEW ORLEANS — There are over 100,000 Louisiana residents using the state's insurance of last resort amid a home insurance price crisis. It was announced this week that Louisiana Citizens' last-resort insurance will increase by 63%. WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion sat down with Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Bell Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
lafourchegazette.com
As Karl moves inland, Louisiana prepares for its 1st taste of real cold this autumn
Tropical Storm Karl is moving inland in Central America later today, making the tropics quiet again as we approach the middle of October. Of greater attention locally is the first real cold front of the season, which will give us autumn-like temperatures in the day with a little taste of winter when the sun goes down.
The Food We’re Eager to Try at the State Fair of Louisiana
It Is Almost the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The State Fair of Louisiana runs from October 27th to November 13th and although many of us are going for some of the amazing entertainment there is a big reason I always attend, the food is second to none. What...
