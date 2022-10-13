ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruthless Griz Fans Want Stadium Torn Down After Latest Loss

Montana is home to a lot of college football fans. The rivalry between Montana State University and the University of Montana is one of the longest-running in collegiate football. The rivalry between the Cats and the Griz began in 1897. The game has been historically referred to as the Cat-Griz...
Missoula Incident Management Team Preparing to Return Home

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After extending their time in North Port, Florida, responding to the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team will finally be returning home this weekend. Missoula Incident Team Update. Communications Director Nick Holloway called into the KGVO Newsmakers Line on Thursday...
UM’s SARC Gets $300,000 for Violence Prevention Services

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For University of Montana students who have experienced sexual or other violent assault, harassment, stalking, intimidation, or discrimination, SARC (Student Advocacy Resource Center) is there to help. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Wednesday after a $300,000 grant was...
Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
Beartracks Bridge Dedication Celebrates History and Community

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a sun-splashed afternoon in Missoula, officials from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the City of Missoula, and Missoula County met together at what is now officially the Beartracks Bridge for a long-awaited dedication ceremony. The first to speak was Stephen Small Salmon of...
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Montana Man Shows Off Talent on The Voice

It's not very often you see a Montanan appear in these national singing competitions but also qualify. One of the most popular singing competitions, The Voice, recently premiered its 22nd season, and many folks love the show. If you don't know, The Voice's format has four judges, that are famous musicians, and they pick singers on their voices alone. The judges have ranged from country legend Blake Shelton, pop icon Kelly Clarkson, Pharrell Williams, and many more.
Man Threatens Woman With a Gun Near a Missoula Motel

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a motel on Broadway Street after receiving a report that James Shadis pointed a gun at a female. The female informed dispatch that Shadis said, “I got something for you” and cocked his gun two times.
New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
