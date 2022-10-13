Read full article on original website
Ruthless Griz Fans Want Stadium Torn Down After Latest Loss
Montana is home to a lot of college football fans. The rivalry between Montana State University and the University of Montana is one of the longest-running in collegiate football. The rivalry between the Cats and the Griz began in 1897. The game has been historically referred to as the Cat-Griz...
Missoula Incident Management Team Preparing to Return Home
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After extending their time in North Port, Florida, responding to the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team will finally be returning home this weekend. Missoula Incident Team Update. Communications Director Nick Holloway called into the KGVO Newsmakers Line on Thursday...
UM’s SARC Gets $300,000 for Violence Prevention Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For University of Montana students who have experienced sexual or other violent assault, harassment, stalking, intimidation, or discrimination, SARC (Student Advocacy Resource Center) is there to help. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Wednesday after a $300,000 grant was...
Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
Beartracks Bridge Dedication Celebrates History and Community
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a sun-splashed afternoon in Missoula, officials from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the City of Missoula, and Missoula County met together at what is now officially the Beartracks Bridge for a long-awaited dedication ceremony. The first to speak was Stephen Small Salmon of...
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula Commissioner Faces Challenge from Local Businesswoman
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is facing a reelection challenge from local Missoula businesswoman Kim Chambers, who appeared on the Monday Talk Back show. Though the County Commission is a partisan office, Chambers said the County Commissioners must serve the public, not their own political...
Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Missoula’s Poverello Center Prepares to Open Emergency Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With another winter about to descend on Missoula, the Poverello Center is making preparations to house and feed the homeless and hungry for another season by bringing back a successful fundraiser called ‘Pumpkins for the Pov’. On Tuesday’s KGVO Talk Back show, representatives...
2022 General Election Ballots Have Been Sent in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The general election absentee ballot for 2022 is being mailed out today (Friday, October 14) and chances are that thousands of Missoula County voters will find their ballot in their mailbox by Monday. KGVO reached out to Missoula County Election Supervisor Bradley Seaman for details...
Missoula YMCA Raises $11 Million So Far, Still Needs More
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula Family YMCA revealed late last week that it has raised $11 million toward their goal of $15 million for their ‘Here for Good’ remodeling campaign. KGVO News spoke to YMCA CEO Heather Foster about the ongoing capital campaign. “We were able...
Montana Man Shows Off Talent on The Voice
It's not very often you see a Montanan appear in these national singing competitions but also qualify. One of the most popular singing competitions, The Voice, recently premiered its 22nd season, and many folks love the show. If you don't know, The Voice's format has four judges, that are famous musicians, and they pick singers on their voices alone. The judges have ranged from country legend Blake Shelton, pop icon Kelly Clarkson, Pharrell Williams, and many more.
Man Threatens Woman With a Gun Near a Missoula Motel
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a motel on Broadway Street after receiving a report that James Shadis pointed a gun at a female. The female informed dispatch that Shadis said, “I got something for you” and cocked his gun two times.
New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
