An American UFC fighter left his opponent motionless on the canvas after pummeling him in 93 seconds
Pete Rodriguez cracked Mike Jackson with a brutal knee to the face to score a first-round knockout on the UFC prelims Saturday in Las Vegas.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
MMA Fighting
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
FOX Sports
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round
In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner Edges Mikaela Mayer With Split Decision To Unify Titles
Alycia Baumgardner grabbed a razor-thin split decision over her huge rival Mikaela Mayer to unify the WBC, WBO and IBF, IBO super featherweight titles at the O2 Arena in London. It was close throughout and in many points it was just who you liked more Mayer was the busier, working...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields in historic undisputed win over Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking up the first four rounds. The American hit accurate combinations on the target, but she was unlikely to get the stoppage with just two knockouts coming into the contest.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
worldboxingnews.net
’50 Cent thin’ Devin Haney ‘looks awful’ and ‘very gaunt,’ risks titles
Devin Haney may not be able to fight Vasyl Lomachenko next after weighing in for his rematch with George Kambosos Jr. “The Dream” made the weight under the 135-pound limit at 134.8. However, comments came thick and fast regarding Haney’s appearance. “Haney looks very gaunt, but Kambosos looked...
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend – a month after the fight was postponed following the death of the Queen.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional...
Claressa Shields avenges amateur loss to Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision in spirited battle
Claressa Shields finally got her revenge against Savannah Marshall … but it wasn’t easy. Shields had to dig deep to defeat Marshall by a unanimous decision to become undisputed middleweight champion at O2 Arena in London on Saturday night. The scores – 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94 – don’t...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Sioux City, Iowa 10/15/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. * Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH defeated Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) * 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Tamina ends in a no-contest due...
mmanews.com
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
Yardbarker
“He’s scared to death” – Manny Pacquiao offers insight into Floyd Mayweather rematch talk
Manny Pacquiao has revealed his belief that Floyd Mayweather will never again agree to meet him in the boxing ring. Pacquiao has once before gone toe-to-toe with Mayweather back in 2015, losing the fight via unanimous decision on the scorecards. Ever since the conclusion of that fight, there has been...
Sporting News
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
