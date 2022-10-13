Read full article on original website
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
Montana wants to be the next wine country
It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested. McGuire has […] The post Montana wants to be the next wine country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The 4 Types of Halloween Super Fans in Missoula
I've always been a Halloween person, and maybe it's something you're born with. You don't choose the spooky life, the spooky life chooses you— and it seems the spooky life has chosen many Missoulians. There's so much to love about Halloween that different people can love it for different reasons, so here's a breakdown of each type of super fan you'll find in Missoula, Montana:
A Call for Montana Artists For A Great Cause
A Carousel for Missoula and Dragon Hallow are looking for artists to help raise money for the carousel. I have had the privilege of helping support both the Carousel and Dragon Hallow over the years. I helped construct Dragon Hallow when it was initially being built and just a few years ago I had the honor to help update the Dragon Hallow playground to make it more inclusive for everyone. Whenever I have friends or relatives that come to Missoula we try to take them to the Carousel for a ride and a walk down by the river.
Some Of The Best Autumn Brews Missoula Has To Offer
Officially Octoberfest is over, but that doesn't mean the beer stops flowing. When it comes to brews I have two favorite seasons and I can't decide which one I prefer. I always appreciate March for the Spring brews and St. Patrick's Day. That is what you get for being in a bagpipe band, don't forget to support your local pipe bands. My second favorite beer season is the Fall. As the weather starts to changes and the seasonal brews come out it is a great time to enjoy some of what Missoula has to offer. As our city continues to grow and as we get more breweries we get more choices and that is great for beer drinkers. Here are just a few to choose from and remember to always enjoy responsibly.
Should Pit Bulls Be Illegal in Montana?
Lately you may have noticed people debating whether or not pit bulls should become illegal, that's because last week a Tennessee family's own two pit bulls killed a baby and a toddler, they also severely injured the mother as she tried to save her children. I'm a dog lover and...
New Lolo School Complex On Track to Welcoming New Students
The work site for the new Lolo School Complex continues to see progress as fall winds down. New Lolo School Complex For Community's Future Needs. The new Lolo school is under construction on a 20-acre lot south of Farm Lane in. Lolo, Montana. From the groundbreaking to the new school,...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90
MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,027 Cases, 11 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 312,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,027 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,256 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,570,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 577,203...
Nostalgia Alert: Stores That Used to be in Missoula’s Southgate Mall
When they announced Missoula was getting a mall it was an exciting time. When we found out the mall was going to be within walking distance of my house, I could hardly wait! We would walk over while construction was happening and we were wondering where the "anchor" stores were going to be located. The Southgate Mall opened in August of 1978 and it still stands today. It has been a mainstay in shopping for now over four decades, and over the years, there have been a lot of stores that have come and gone.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear
MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways
It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
The Skalkaho Road is Perfect Fall Drive, if You’re Not Scared by Cliffs
For a lot of people, Skalkaho Falls is one of the favorite sightseeing destinations in the Bitterroot Valley. For others, it's a white-knuckle wrestle with Montana's mountain roads. Yet, if you're willing to appreciate the wonderful vistas beyond the drop-offs, or have a driver you can truly trust, the climb...
'Corgi' Carnival a big success, proceeds going to Hellgate PTA
MISSOULA, Mont. - The corgis are back and better than ever for the Corgi Carnival! Whether it was competing in the costume contest or the new hot dog challenge. Maple, Pumpkin, and some new faces rounded up the crew once again to raise money for our public schools. The Missoula...
‘New Tenant': Bear Enters Missoula Apartments, Residents Forced to Stay Inside
We've all been trapped in our house when we didn't want an unwanted visitor to know we weren't home. Usually, that visitor isn't 250-pounds, furry, hungry, and packing big teeth. That's what happened at a Missoula apartment complex Monday when a black bear decided to take up residence at an...
Beartracks Bridge Dedication Celebrates History and Community
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a sun-splashed afternoon in Missoula, officials from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the City of Missoula, and Missoula County met together at what is now officially the Beartracks Bridge for a long-awaited dedication ceremony. The first to speak was Stephen Small Salmon of...
