Waco, TX

KWTX

Escaped inmate in Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,3 7, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted after escaping while his jail crew was cleaning a cemetery and Central Texans are being warned to remain vigilant, weeks after the fugitive’s escape near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 2.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Students arrested after Instagram threat against Killeen ISD campuses

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A student who attends Patterson Middle School and second student who attends Chaparral High School will be charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District learned of a “potential Instagram threat” against three of its campuses. The...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez’s 8-year-old son witnessed his father shoot and kill Monica Delgado Aviles and her two teenage children on Sept. 28 and told investigators Jaimes-Hernandez was still holding the silver pistol when the boy woke up the next morning, according to arrest records made public Friday.
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Downtown Marlin historic building fire

Downtown Marlin historic building fire
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Waco receives $800,000 federal grant to improve bridges surrounding Primrose Creek

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration awarded an $800,000 grant to Waco that will fund the planning process of repairing seven bridges surrounding Primrose Creek in Southeast Waco. The funding is from the Bridge Investment Program which is a part of President Biden’s...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Time to find your umbrellas and jackets

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. We’re feeling more like summer across Central Texas Saturday afternoon. We have breezy south winds pumping in that humid air as well, so it’s not feeling very pleasant outside. Rain chances remain non-existent for the rest of the day, but we will see mid and high level clouds increasing from the west.
ENVIRONMENT

