Netflix is postponing the streaming of its documentary about Meghan and Harry until 2023 after becoming "rattled" by the backlash to Series 5 of its hit show The Crown, due to launch on Nov. 9.Deadline reports that executives at Netflix have decided "it would be foolhardy to stream The Crown in November followed by the Harry and Meghan documentary in December." The decision seems to be prompted by the growing chorus of outrage and allegations of insensitivity and...

20 MINUTES AGO