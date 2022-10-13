Trump targeted by Jan. 6 panel; Supreme Court declines Mar-a-Lago case; Parkland shooter gets life | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Former Toledo councilman in federal bribery case to use govt. funds to hire jury consultant
Despite prosecution opposition, a judge is allowing a former Toledo city councilman to use government funding to retain a jury consultant in the case in which she and three others are accused of conspiracy and extortion. In an order accepting the motion on Monday for Yvonne Harper, Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick of U.S. District Court in Toledo said that he had never before granted this type of request, but that the case was unique enough to merit it. Typically, jury consultants are paid for out of the defendant’s own pocket. Rarely does taxpayer money cover that level of expert assistance. “I note that in...
Iranian Kamikaze Drones Shot Down by Ukraine Air Defense Systems: Officials
The intercepted attacks follow drone strikes early Monday and as Ukraine demands Iran stop providing military support to Russia.
