ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Lake, CA

Start off the Spooky Season at the Macabre Cabaret

By Christinna Bautista
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 3 days ago

If you’re looking for a thrilling night of entertainment, Dell’Arte International, the acclaimed theater company is presenting an eerie show this weekend in Blue Lake.

A night of horror laughter and live music awaits you at the Macabre Cabaret this weekend. After two years of virtual performances, the Dell’Arte company is proud to be performing back in person.

Jesse March the show’s MC talked to us today detailing the upcoming performance.

“This is something that will take you outside of the realms and possibilities, of the ordinary, and into something beyond. Something eldritch. “ said March. “The theme is Lovecraft, so think tentacles. Think darkness. Think unknown horrors.”

The collection of short pieces is curated to make you laugh, cry or scream, possibly all three.

CEO of Dell’Arte International, Alyssa Hughlett described the show as provocative.

“All of these pieces are themed to be scary, to spook you, to provoke you, to make you laugh,” she said.

March explained the show contains a wide range of performances.

“There’s plastic all over the walls because there’s lots of blood involved,” said March. “Everything from mutilating other bodies to burlesque dance, to comedy, to anything under the sun that might be interesting to a person sitting in a theater.”

They will also be serving specialty elixir cocktails to guests of drinking age.

“This is the event to lead into the Halloween spooky season,” said Hughlett.

The show is being performed from the 13th through the 15th with tickets available online at https://dellarte.com/ and a limited supply will be sold at the box office.

The post Start off the Spooky Season at the Macabre Cabaret appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

October is National Arts & Humanities Month – Celebrate Local Artists

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- October is National Arts & Humanities month. The Humboldt Arts Council is celebrating by highlighting local artists and promoting the important role of art in our community. Humboldt County is home to more artist per capita than any other county in California and with such a large community of artists National Arts […] The post October is National Arts & Humanities Month – Celebrate Local Artists appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Fortuna Pumpkin Patch is Back

Fortuna, calif. (KIEM)- The Fortuna pumpkin patch is back again this year with the addition of a corn maze! A petting zoo featuring goats and baby piglets and an endless field of pumpkins are also awaiting you at the Fortuna pumpkin patch off Eel River Dr. “This is our second year for the pumpkin patch, […] The post The Fortuna Pumpkin Patch is Back appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Redwood Region Audubon Society’s Appeal of Nordic Aquafarms & their Current Restoration Efforts

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- The Redwood Region Audubon Society advocates for the protection of birds and other wildlife by supporting local conservation efforts. Their mission to protect led them to file an appeal against the proposed Nordic Aquafarms project. We talked to Gail Kenny, the President of the Redwood Region Audubon Society about this matter. “We felt […] The post The Redwood Region Audubon Society’s Appeal of Nordic Aquafarms & their Current Restoration Efforts appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Picnic for Peace on the Arcata Plaza

Arcata, calif. (KIEM)- A picnic for peace was organized on the plaza this morning. It was put together by community members and plaza employees in an effort to promote peace and denounce violence on the plaza.  Bagged lunches and barbeques were brought out to the plaza this morning as people gathered for the picnic for […] The post Picnic for Peace on the Arcata Plaza appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Cal Poly Humboldt UPD Hires Students as Public Safety Ambassadors

Arcata, calif. (KIEM)- The Cal Poly Humboldt University Police Department has hired a group of students to serve as Public Safety Ambassadors. The public safety ambassadors program aims to increase public safety as well as better connect students with UPD, campus staff, faculty, and the community. Peter Cress, Lieutenant and Assistant Chief of University Police […] The post Cal Poly Humboldt UPD Hires Students as Public Safety Ambassadors appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation has a New Executive Director

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- The Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation welcomes David Reed as their new Executive Director. The new addition to the team brings 26 years of fundraising and non-profit management experience to the table. The foundation aims to promote, stimulate, and support the Sequoia Park Zoo’s development through various programs.  David Reed is excited to […] The post The Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation has a New Executive Director appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

One Man Skates from Eugene To San Francisco in Order to Raise Awareness For Mental Health

Eureka, Calif. (KIEM)- Mike Crespino (left) is traveling from Eugene, Oregon to San Francisco on a skateboard in an effort to raise awareness for mental health. The long trip will take twenty-seven and a half days, skating a minimum of 30 miles each day. Eureka marks about halfway on his long journey, but it also marks […] The post One Man Skates from Eugene To San Francisco in Order to Raise Awareness For Mental Health appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUGENE, OR
KIEM-TV Redwood News

In the next 10 Years Wind Turbines could be Constructed in the Humboldt Bay

Eureka, Calif. (KIEM)- Within the next ten years, wind turbines could produce renewable energy for Humboldt county. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management conducted an environmental assessment of the wind energy area within Humboldt bay and found no significant impacts. Auctioning the area to developers is the next step and is said to be happening […] The post In the next 10 Years Wind Turbines could be Constructed in the Humboldt Bay appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Eel River Valley faces a lack of Electricity Capacity

Humboldt County, Calif. (KIEM)- The Eel River Valley area is facing issues with a lack of electricity capacity. PG & E says that the rural area faces issues with both distribution and transmission. The utility company proposed a solution that would take 10 years and $900 million dollars.  Officials in cities such as Fortuna and Rio […] The post The Eel River Valley faces a lack of Electricity Capacity appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
RIO DELL, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
970
Followers
523
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy