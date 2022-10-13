ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons’ Pees Shares Advice From His Wife About Roughing Passer Call

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

Even though the defensive coordinator stayed quiet, his facial expressions said enough for the room to understand his feelings.

The Buccaneers 21–15 win over the Falcons on Sunday saw one of the most controversial penalties of the season thus far.

On a crucial third down play by the Buccaneers, Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sacked quarterback Tom Brady , in what looked like a clean shot. However, the officials called a roughing the passer penalty on Jarrett, leading to the Buccaneers keeping the ball and eventually winning the game.

While Falcons coach Arthur Smith and Jarrett have spoken out about the controversial call, Atlanta defensive coordinator Dean Pees stayed quiet about his thoughts on the situation.

“No, my wife told me, ‘Do not say anything,’” Pees said after a long, hard stare. “We’re moving on. San Francisco week, moving on.”

Based on the disappointed look Pees gave in his press conference on Thursday, it seems like he would have a lot to say about the penalty. So, why would the defensive coordinator who is known for not holding back his thoughts and opinions on situations remain quiet now?

Well, in the past, coaches and players received fines for criticizing officiating in games. Even though the rules don’t make it clear if criticizing the officiating after the game would result in a fine, Pees’s wife wanted the coach to be safe.

After Sunday’s game, the official who threw the flag, Jerome Boger, defended the call saying that the Tampa quarterback being “thrown to the ground” is the reason why the penalty was called.

Brady later commented on the penalty situation, saying “I don’t throw the flags.”

