El Paso, TX

Steven Mayo
3d ago

these roads are damaging peoples cars..is the city gonna pay for it....no...they are not...where is the money going...housing and feeding migrants

Gene Provencio
3d ago

Quit sending numerous persons who block traffic lanes and clean some weeds on mediums and use them to fix pot holes !!

KTSM

UPDATE: Traffic congestion on I-10 after Stanton Bridge shooting

UPDATE: All lanes regarding I-10 have since been cleared. All traffic congestion near US 54 is now clear due to the Stanton bridge reopening. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic is currently backed up on I-10, headed to the Bridge of the Americas or the free bridge, located by the Chamizal National Memorial Park, after […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

TXDOT releases list of road closures (Oct. 16-23) 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month. For easier access, here are the full road closure links: West Area Project Closures East Area Project Closures I-10 Widening West I-10 Connect Monday, October 17, 2022 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rain storms hit the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces Traffic Alert: I-10 westbound closed at milepost 137

UPDATE: I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 139 are now open, removed from NM Roads. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound is closed at milepost 137 due to a motor vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Tom Handy

The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be Temporary

Representative Veronica Escobar and Judge Ricardo SamaniegoScreenshot from Twitter. After thousands of migrants have crossed from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, President Joe Biden was looking for a way to help the state manage the crisis. After months of working with Mexico, the President issued a new order. This will limit the number of Venezuelan migrants who can legitimately stay in the United States.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alleged Walmart shoplifter shot in September by EPPD charged

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man shot by El Paso Police (EPPD) after allegedly lunging at him with a knife after reportedly shoplifting from a Neighborhood Walmart in Northeast El Paso in September is now behind bars. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger, 22, is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer. As […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured after accidental shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An accidental shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. at 115 S. Americas parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to police, one male was taken to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown. The story will be updated as we receive more information.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rain continues with temperatures dropping

EL PASO, Texas- The First Alert will stay in effect through the weekend into Monday. Chances for precipitation jump up to 80% on Sunday, dropping off to 20% on Monday. Things dry up slightly Tuesday through Friday when a 10% chance returns. Temperatures will be in the high 70s during...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
EL PASO, TX

