Steven Mayo
3d ago
these roads are damaging peoples cars..is the city gonna pay for it....no...they are not...where is the money going...housing and feeding migrants
Gene Provencio
3d ago
Quit sending numerous persons who block traffic lanes and clean some weeds on mediums and use them to fix pot holes !!
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
El Paso water announces temporary water shut off for northwest neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
cbs4local.com
EP Water to temporarily suspend service in NW El Paso; residents urged to plan ahead
El Paso Water says some customers in Northwest El Paso will not have water overnight on Monday, October 17th, due to a planned water service outage. The utility says the temporary shut-off will begin Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
UPDATE: Traffic congestion on I-10 after Stanton Bridge shooting
UPDATE: All lanes regarding I-10 have since been cleared. All traffic congestion near US 54 is now clear due to the Stanton bridge reopening. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic is currently backed up on I-10, headed to the Bridge of the Americas or the free bridge, located by the Chamizal National Memorial Park, after […]
cbs4local.com
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
TXDOT releases list of road closures (Oct. 16-23) 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month. For easier access, here are the full road closure links: West Area Project Closures East Area Project Closures I-10 Widening West I-10 Connect Monday, October 17, 2022 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be […]
KVIA
Rain storms hit the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
Northwest El Paso Residents Will Be Without Water Monday Night And Here’s Why
If you live in Northwest El Paso plan ahead when it comes to showering or any other task that includes water. Why? Because El Paso Water announced a scheduled temporary water outage beginning Monday night. The scheduled water outage will begin Monday, October 17th at 8 p.m. and will last...
cbs4local.com
Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
cbs4local.com
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
KVIA
Las Cruces Traffic Alert: I-10 westbound closed at milepost 137
UPDATE: I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 139 are now open, removed from NM Roads. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound is closed at milepost 137 due to a motor vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and...
cbs4local.com
Customer awaits reimbursement from Circle K after car was deemed a 'total loss'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Thomas Jones a Circle K customer, said his patience is growing thin as he has waited over two months for a reimbursement from the company. “I don’t know when the money is coming. I don’t know if it’s coming at all,” said Thomas Jones, a Circle K Customer.
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be Temporary
Representative Veronica Escobar and Judge Ricardo SamaniegoScreenshot from Twitter. After thousands of migrants have crossed from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, President Joe Biden was looking for a way to help the state manage the crisis. After months of working with Mexico, the President issued a new order. This will limit the number of Venezuelan migrants who can legitimately stay in the United States.
Female suffers critical injuries after falling in canal near Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team was on the scene at Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Fonseca after a female patient reportedly fell from a fence and into a canal. According to EPFD, the female patient was rescued using a basket and is receiving medical care for severe […]
West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
Alleged Walmart shoplifter shot in September by EPPD charged
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man shot by El Paso Police (EPPD) after allegedly lunging at him with a knife after reportedly shoplifting from a Neighborhood Walmart in Northeast El Paso in September is now behind bars. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger, 22, is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer. As […]
1 person injured after accidental shooting in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An accidental shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. at 115 S. Americas parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to police, one male was taken to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown. The story will be updated as we receive more information.
Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
KVIA
Rain continues with temperatures dropping
EL PASO, Texas- The First Alert will stay in effect through the weekend into Monday. Chances for precipitation jump up to 80% on Sunday, dropping off to 20% on Monday. Things dry up slightly Tuesday through Friday when a 10% chance returns. Temperatures will be in the high 70s during...
El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
