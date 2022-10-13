Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
JONAH of the Chippewa Valley hosted fundraiser in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - JONAH of the Chippewa Valley hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire Sunday night. JONAH (Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope) is a nonprofit that has spent the past 15 years working on some of the biggest social issues impacting the community.
WEAU-TV 13
Town of Union celebrates 150th anniversary
TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) -One community in Eau Claire County is celebrating its 150th birthday. To mark the milestone, the Town of Union’s park commission held an event at the town’s conservancy. As part of the celebration, the group dedicated a new pavilion in honor of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Former western Wisconsin Postal Service employee charged, converted $1K+ in money orders
ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – While an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, a 45-year-old from Alma, Wisconsin, converted more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders to her own use. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Megan Torrez was charged with two counts of Misappropriating Postal Funds. The...
WEAU-TV 13
We Vape We Vote tour stops in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A group promoting vaping as a way to help quit smoking made a stop in Eau Claire Saturday. We Vape We Vote is an organization that believes vaping saves lives and is touring the country to share its message. At Iconic Vapors in Eau Claire, U.S....
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Technical College hosts Safety Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted its annual Safety Day on Friday. Safety Day aims to build mindsets and behaviors around safety in the workforce. The event is designed for not only employers, but employees interested in updating their safety skills and knowledge. One safety expert...
cvpost.org
There’s a new sheriff in town…
. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.
WEAU-TV 13
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
stcroix360.com
Hog facility opponents seek signatures for petition asking EPA to review Trade River proposal
Concerned citizens are invited to sign request for federal agency to analyze possible risks to river and more. Community members seeking to block a proposed industrial swine operation near the St. Croix River are asking interested citizens to sign a new petition by October 28. The petition requests the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency review Cumberland LLC’s application for a facility that would raise about 250,000 hogs each year.
WEAU-TV 13
Central Wisconsin SCUBA Club celebrates Halloween with an underwater twist at Wazee Lake
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Central Wisconsin SCUBA Club got together to carve pumpkins with a twist in Jackson County Sunday afternoon. They celebrated spooky season carving their best designs on their gourd while diving about 20 feet into the waters of Wazee Lake. “We try to do fun...
WEAU-TV 13
Clark County ATV/UTV Trails closing for the season
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Clark County ATV/UTV Trails are closing for the season. According to a media release from the Clark County Forestry and Parks Department, the Clark County Forestry and Parks ATV/UTC and Off-Road Motorcycle Trails close for the season beginning Nov. 1, 2022. If weather conditions allow, trails may re-open again for use beginning Dec. 15. UTVs are not allowed on Snowmobile/ATV trails from Dec. through March 31.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: David Alliet Attacked & Raped Eau Claire College Student at Gunpoint | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #35
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, rapists, and more than 47 child rapists. David Alliet was one of them. His release was discretionary. 35th in...
WEAU-TV 13
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
whbl.com
Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail
BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
WEAU-TV 13
ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight
NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: 2nd Teenage Girl Dies As Result Of Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — A second female teen passenger has died following the single-vehicle rollover crash in Barron County on Monday night, according to the latest press release on Thursday from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old passed away earlier this week. Press Release. On late Wednesday night...
