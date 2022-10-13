ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

31-year-old woman from El Paso County found safe

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing and endangered woman, but she has since been found safe.

EPCS initially posted that she went missing at 4:01 p.m. Thursday.

Animal shelters seeing adoption shortages in Northern Colorado

EPCS tweeted at 10:40 a.m. Friday that she was found and was safe. The sheriff’s office thanked everyone for sharing the information.

FOX31 Denver

