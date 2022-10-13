31-year-old woman from El Paso County found safe
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing and endangered woman, but she has since been found safe.
EPCS initially posted that she went missing at 4:01 p.m. Thursday.Animal shelters seeing adoption shortages in Northern Colorado
EPCS tweeted at 10:40 a.m. Friday that she was found and was safe. The sheriff’s office thanked everyone for sharing the information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0