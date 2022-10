EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Republican candidate for Rhode Island attorney general Chas Calenda joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss his campaign and why voters should choose him to replace incumbent Peter Neronha.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

