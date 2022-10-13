Read full article on original website
Related
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee. The Secret Service was charged room rates of more than $800 per night at least 11 times when agents stayed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., and other properties, the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee said. It noted that Trump made over 500 trips to his properties while president. The “exorbitant” rates point to a possible “taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses,” Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney of New York wrote in a letter Monday to the Secret Service requesting more information. The Secret Service said it had received the letter and was reviewing it.
Haiti calls for help at the UN as world mulls assistance
The United States and Mexico say they are preparing a U.N. resolution that would authorize "an international assistance mission" to help improve security in crisis-wracked Haiti so desperately needed humanitarian aid can be delivered to millions in need
Peter Welch accepts thousands in campaign donations from sugar industry PACs
The American Crystal Sugar Company PAC, which gave Welch’s U.S. Senate campaign $10,000 in August, has made headlines for ranking among the top campaign contributors to members of Congress who voted against the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Read the story on VTDigger here: Peter Welch accepts thousands in campaign donations from sugar industry PACs.
Fox News Execs Hunt Down the Tucker-Kanye Video Leaker
This reporting appears as one of several scooplets featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Fox News executives are “full-on freaked out” about the leak of never-aired clips of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Kayne West, Confider has learned, and the network is closing in on the “mole” who was the source of the embarrassing breach. A few weeks ago Carlson interviewed West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, and touted him as a brave truth-teller dismissed by liberal elites for his...
