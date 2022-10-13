Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge plans to invest in making its airport do more than just fly people
Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish experiences real estate woes for shelter relocation, construction
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — As Ascension Parish has grown in population, so has the number of animals in shelters. The parish wants to expand its shelters, but high prices in real estate have caused quite a problem. Animals at Cara’s House will soon be getting a new $6 million...
theadvocate.com
EFCU employee named Credit Union Rock Star
Adam Brice of EFCU Financial in Baton Rouge has been named a 2022 Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine. Brice, senior vice president of lending, was one of 25 people to make the list, which recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors.
wbrz.com
Historic 'Catfish Town' property up for sale, on the market for $5M
BATON ROUGE - Two historic buildings in downtown Baton Rouge are now up for sale. Two buildings making up "Catfish Town" and part of the Belle of Baton Rouge are on the market for $5 million, according to a real estate listing. Catfish Town, a network of buildings on France...
theadvocate.com
Historic Catfish Town buildings up for sale, $5 million asking price
The family that owns two Catfish Town buildings that are part of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino complex has put the property up for sale with an asking price of $5 million. The Beauregard Building, which is 48,000 square feet, and the Shucks on the Levee building, which is 7,000 square feet, have received significant interest from investors, said Larry Dietz of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Dietz is marketing the property on behalf of the owners, Cohn Realty Company.
brproud.com
Over the counter hearing aids to be sold in Baton Rouge Walmart starting mid-November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Walmart is now selling hearing aids over the counter. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids will be offered to customers 18 years and older with mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a medical exam or fitting adjustment needed by an audiologist. Options including top brands that have Bluetooth and self-tuning app capabilities and discreet, sleek designs are now available.
wbrz.com
With Mississippi River levels low, workers at the USS Kidd can better inspect the destroyer
BATON ROUGE - If you walk on the levee downtown, you'll see the USS Kidd, which has been a staple in Baton Rouge for decades, attracting people from all over to see the historic destroyer. It has been a popular tourist spot in the capital area for a long time.
brproud.com
Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge Tex-Mex restaurant marks six decades in business
Serving old school Tex-Mex from unassuming digs on Airline Highway, El Rio Grande Restaurant marks its 60th anniversary this Monday, a notable accomplishment amid Baton Rouge’s ever expanding culinary landscape. Known for homemade enchiladas and tamales, and secret menu items ordered by die-hard fans, the restaurant was founded by...
BRPD: One killed in stabbing on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. They added that the male victim died from his injuries at...
Intersection of Florida Blvd., O’Neal Lane, Central Thwy. to temporarily close Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that the intersection of Florida Blvd. (U.S. 190) where it crosses O’Neal Ln. and Central Thwy. in Baton Rouge will be closed to traffic on Saturday, October 15. The closure will begin at approximately 4:30...
NOLA.com
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
brproud.com
WATCH: One person transported to hospital after vehicle fire closes I-12 West entrance ramp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a vehicle fire on I-12 West at S Sherwood Forest Blvd. The fire was seen around 9 a.m. and according to @BRTraffic, “The entrance ramp from Sherwood Forest Boulevard to I-12 West is now open. Congestion is minimal.”
brproud.com
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish to close on Oct. 20, DOTD says
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation and development officials say the East Frontage Road under LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will have closures on Oct. 20. Officials said there will be a one-way flagging operation on Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for crews to pour...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
brproud.com
Criminal justice reform advocates host Family Support Center in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Criminal justice reform advocates in Baton Rouge are hosting a weekly event to help support families whose loved ones have been arrested. The 19th Judicial District Courthouse First Appearance Family Support Center is every Tuesday at the River Center Branch Library from noon to 12:55 p.m.
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
theadvocate.com
Got ammo? Supply better than last year with some exceptions
Hunters, no matter their game, remember 2021. Frustration triggered a slew of questions across our country, angst, if not downright anger, over the lack of ammunition for all segments of the camo-clad, firearms-toting folks. No matter where they turned — from big-box stores to online warehouses to the local outdoors...
LSU Reveille
B Smoke: An up-and-coming artist brings his work to life in Baton Rouge
When walking around the LSU campus, you might come across circular objects that have a sticker of a smiley face with stitches on it. New Iberia native Brennan Williams, also known as B Smoke, is a senior majoring in art, who creates out-of-the-box art by drawing, spray painting and tattooing.
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
