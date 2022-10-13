The family that owns two Catfish Town buildings that are part of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino complex has put the property up for sale with an asking price of $5 million. The Beauregard Building, which is 48,000 square feet, and the Shucks on the Levee building, which is 7,000 square feet, have received significant interest from investors, said Larry Dietz of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Dietz is marketing the property on behalf of the owners, Cohn Realty Company.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO