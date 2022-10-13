ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Lake, CA

kymkemp.com

Line to Sara Bareilles Concert Winds Throughout Old Town

All video and photos by Ryan Hutson. Okay, we admit it…we’re a little jealous of all those folks who got tickets to the free Sara Bareilles concert at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka Waterfront today. But the line to get in…whew! That’s one long line. We don’t envy...
EUREKA, CA
kiem-tv.com

The Sara Bareilles Concert was a Success!

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- Eureka saw hundreds of people gather Sunday evening to see Sara Bareilles. This appeared to be one of the biggest events Eureka has put together in recent years. Halvorsen park was jam-packed with a crowd of excited Bareilles fans. The Grammy Award-winning singer comes to Eureka to...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Going to the Sara Bareilles’ Concert? Here’s Some Things You Should Know

Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:. Location and Road Closures:. Sunday’s concert will be held at Halvorsen Park in...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

BE GOOD: Here are the Rules for Your Free Sara Bareilles Concert

Above: A fence goes up around Halvorsen Park on Thursday. You want a free concert? These are the rules, courtesy the City of Eureka:. Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Terri Lee Rossiter, 1962-2022

Terri Lee Rossiter passed away suddenly in her sleep at her home in Eureka on Sunday, October 2. She was born on August 21, 1962 and taken way too soon, at the young age of 60. She had two children with Danny Walker, a son Cody Walker, and a daughter Cassandra Walker.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Multiple Shark Encounters off the Mendocino Coast in the Last Two Weeks

Information from the Facebook page of California State Parks Mendocino:. In the last two weeks we have had 3 shark encounters [off the Mendocino Coast] ranging from a sighting by surfers at Virgin Creek to bumping, circling and following ocean kayakers at Laguna Point. Our most recent report was of a 12–16 foot Great White just north of Van Damme swimming under and circling kayakers.
WILDLIFE
kymkemp.com

For Those Who Are Curious

Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Watch out for Humboldt County Facebook T-shirt scam

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to an ongoing Facebook scam. The scam offers custom T-shirts via accounts that use the names of public agencies such as the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and the Fortuna Police Department. The HCSO said it has been monitoring the scam for a while and is encouraging Facebook users to report the scam accounts if they encounter them.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast

EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

