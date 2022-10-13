Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland organization takes on opioid crisis in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cause that is close to home for Kristy Steele. She’s the founder of Save our families which focuses on fighting the opioid crisis in Northeast Ohio. “There’s so many other children who are going through this & other families that are being...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland APL reduces fees this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Find your new “boo” with reduced fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend!. According to the APL, from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 fees will be reduced significantly, including:. Adult dogs $25 + county licensing fees (regularly $125) Adult cats $25 (regularly $50) Kittens...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland APL takes in 20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Twenty cats previously available for adoption in shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian were taken in by the Cleveland APL Friday. The BISSELL Pet Foundation coordinated and funded the transportation of more than 100 homeless cats and dogs from Florida, including those transported to the Cleveland APL.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland non-profit teams with Guardians’ food stands to fund kids education, sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Buying a soda, a slice of pizza or a hot dog at the Guardians game? Your money may be helping make kids’ dreams come true. Janene Hatch is the volunteer coordinator for Sports and Scholars Incorporated, a Cleveland non-profit that truly believes it takes a village to raise a child.
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob. Central...
cleveland19.com
Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wild Winter Lights will return to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the fourth year beginning Nov. 15. Zoo officials said there will be over 1.5 million lights across holiday-themed areas; including, Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Starry Skies, Future for Wildlife Trial and Santa’s Workshop. “This year’s...
cleveland19.com
Midterm early voting numbers so far in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early voting for the midterm elections began last week in Ohio, with people being allowed to vote Monday through Friday at their county board of elections office. Voting early in person on a weekend, doesn’t begin until Oct. 29 at board of elections offices. So...
cleveland19.com
Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials. The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.
cleveland19.com
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man says he is living next to a jungle, begging the city to help him clean up the mess
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past 2 years, Charles Patton has watched his next-door neighbor’s yard turn into a jungle. The grass has turned into weeds that haven’t been cut some standing almost 5 feet tall. Mattresses and tires are scattered in the backyard, creating the perfect...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad limits train excursions due to erosion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced that they will be only running a limited schedule of excursions after The National Park Service closed several portions of the tracks used by them due to significant erosion. A spokesperson for the railroad told 19 News for the weekend of...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for couple wanted in a string of Cleveland area robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman wanted for a string of violent robberies in the Cleveland area. Jesse Matthews and Deja Granger are wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies. As they...
cleveland19.com
Incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured under investigation by Elyria police
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according the Elyria Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Denison Avenue around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a man laying in the road.
cleveland19.com
Painesville apartment fire causes $250,000 in damage
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An apartment building fire in Painesville let two hospitalized from smoke inhalation, according to the Painesville Fire Department. Around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Painesville fire said they were notified of a fire at Jackson Towers Apartments. Units arrived two minutes later to find smoke coming...
cleveland19.com
OSHP, ODOT partner to raise awareness for National Move Over Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation teamed up ahead of National Move Over Day to bring awareness to the law surrounding it. The Move Over law, which is designed to protect the lives of everyone working or using roadways, requires all...
cleveland19.com
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
cleveland19.com
Fire causes $1 million in damages to Wickliffe building under construction, officials say
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire on Lakeland Boulevard in Wickliffe has caused residents to take notice after seeing billows of smoke coming from the area Sunday morning. The fire caused potentially $1 million worth of damages, according to a press release from the Willoughby Fire Department. The fire started...
cleveland19.com
Akron man shot, suspect remains unknown
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Akron man was shot by an unknown suspect Saturday, according to Akron police, who continue to search for the suspect. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue around 1:25 p.m. When they arrived, they reported finding the victim on the...
cleveland19.com
1 killed, 1 wounded during ‘related’ shootings in Elyria, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according to Cpt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. The shooting happened at around 3:32 p.m. on Oct 16th in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, according to...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a 911 call, according to a department press release. Police...
Comments / 0