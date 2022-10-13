Read full article on original website
Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Teases "Flirty Friendship" With Tom Schwartz During Her "New Era"
Watch: Raquel Leviss on 'Flirty Friendship' With Tom Schwartz at BravoCon 2022. The single life rules for Raquel Leviss. After calling off her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021, the Vanderpump Rules star has been mingling with some new guys including co-star Tom Schwartz. But can fans believe everything they read about their rumored hookup?
Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Update on Mike Shouhed After His Assault Case Was Dismissed
Watch: Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Mike Shouhed Update at BravoCon 2022. Mike Shouhed has nothing but love for his Shahs of Sunset cast members. The cast of the Bravo series gave an update on where they stand with their former cast mate following the dismissal of his domestic violence case exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022. Following his arrest in March, Mike plead not guilty to 14 criminal charges—including criminal storage of a firearm and intimidation of a witness—in July.
Family Karma Season 3 Trailer Promises Epic Highs—And Tons of Family Drama
Watch: NBCUniversal's BravoCon Bazaar Virtual Tour. Karma has come back around—and we are thrilled. Why? Well, the super-sized trailer for the third season of the Bravo hit docuseries, Family Karma, dropped on Oct. 15 and the sneak peek shows the season's most epic highs (included weddings, engagements and more) and a few bumps along the way (yes, there are a few disagreements between the gang—and their families, of course).
Lisa Rinna Reveals the Truth About Her Kendall Jenner Friendship After Kathy Hilton Tequila Drama
Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Let's talk about the tequila. During this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the friendship between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton hit a major snag by the end of their trip to Aspen. But prior to Lisa accusing...
RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022
Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans. Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season. The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Her Los Angeles Home Is Reportedly Robbed
Watch: Cara Delevingne Explains "Odd" Behavior Around Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion is looking on the bright side. Soon after TMZ reported that the rapper's Los Angeles home was broken into, Meg seemingly shared her reaction on Twitter. "Wow," she said on Oct. 14. "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."
Is Andy Cohen Ready to Welcome Baby No. 3? He Says…
This weekend, the Bravo star hosted several events at BravoCon 2022, including a few tapings of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was joined by a special guest: His daughter Lucy. On Oct. 15, he shared an Instagram photo of himself with the 5-month-old on the makeshift set of his talk show, writing, "Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!"
Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post After Adam Levine DM Scandal
Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Behati Prinsloo's latest pic is making fans wonder. The star returned to social media for the first time since her husband Adam Levine's DM scandal with a biting throwback. In the Oct. 15 snap shared to her Instagram Stories, Behati's sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera while walking on a Victoria's Secret runway.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story
Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Things are coming up roses for Clare Crawley. Last week, the Bachelorette alum got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during a dreamy lantern release ceremony at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas. While the proposal came just a month after the couple went Instagram official with their romance, Ryan has been in Clare's life for quite some time, according to the 41-year-old.
Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved His Family From Hollywood to Nevada
Watch: Mark Wahlberg Is Officially Family Friendly. Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first. The Father Stu actor recently opened up about how he balances work and family life with his wife, Rhea Durham, and their four children: Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12. "That is the...
Watch Bruce Willis Enjoy His "Magic" Summer With Wife and Daughters in Heartwarming Family Video
Watch: Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle. Summer may be over, but the magic of the season lives on. In an ultra-sweet video shared to Instagram, Emma Heming Willis shared a montage of family moments featuring husband Bruce Willis and their two young daughters, Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8.
RHONJ's Joe Gorga Shares Update on Feud With Teresa Giudice and Possible Reconciliation
Watch: RHONJ Husbands Get SHADY in Most-Likely To Game. You know what they say: time heals all wounds. And The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Gorga certainly hopes that's the case when it comes to his ongoing feud with sister Teresa Giudice. Two months after he and wife Melissa...
Empire Co-Stars Grace and Trai Byers Expecting First Baby Together
Watch: Taraji P. Henson Talks Whirlwind "Empire" Premiere. Grace and Trai Byers are growing their empire. The Empire actress shared that she and her husband of six years are expecting their first child together, she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 14. In the sweet post, the couple is posed on the red carpet on opening night of Trai's Broadway show The Piano Lesson.
Love Island UK’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran Break Up
Watch: Love Island U.K. Host Laura Whitmore EXITS After 3 Seasons. Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran are no longer coupled up. The duo, who came in second on season seven of Love Island UK, have reportedly split after more than a year of dating, according to the Daily Mail. According...
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Go Instagram Official Again
Watch: Peter Weber Sets the Record Straight About Kelley Flanagan. This is a grand slam for Bachelor Nation. After rekindling their romance in recent months, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan went Instagram official on Oct. 14. To debut their relationship's hard launch, the former Bachelor star shared a photo of the two at a baseball game at the Yankee Stadium in New York.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Teases Dream Wedding After Ryan Dawkins Engagement
Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. When it comes to wedding planning, Clare Crawley is definitely engaged. Less than a week after accepting a proposal from Ryan Dawkins at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas, The Bachelorette alum is already envisioning what her dream wedding day will look like.
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Denies Tamra Judges' Claim She "Crashed" BravoCon 2022
Watch: RHOSLC Season 3: Jen Shah's Legal Battle Put on Blast. Jen Shah is always the talk of the party, even the ones she wasn't invited to. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was not among the official list of Bravolebrities appearing at BravoCon 2022 this weekend, but she still rolled up to NYC to celebrate with fans and her fellow Real Housewives co-stars. However, there's one BravoCon event The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge claimed Jen attempted to "crash" her way into.
Drew Barrymore Had This Reaction to The Drew Barrymore Show Being Featured on The Simpsons
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. This news will make you say, "D'oh!" Drew Barrymore has shared an adorable reaction video to The Drew Barrymore Show being featured on The Simpsons. The talk show host shared a behind-the-scenes video from her recording her appearance, revealing—as she heads into the recording booth—that she's shooting with matriarch Marge Simpson herself (Julie Kavner), who she says will also be coming on her talk show.
RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Is "Exhausted" By Teresa Giudice Drama and "Needs Space"
Watch: Melissa Gorga 'Exhausted' By Teresa Giudice Drama at BravoCon 2022. It sounds like Joe and Melissa Gorga's latest feud with Teresa Giudice might be their worst one to date. And while Joe previously shared hopes for a reconciliation with his sister and Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Melissa isn't so sure the bad blood can be mended so easily this time around.
