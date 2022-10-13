Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.

