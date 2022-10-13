Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Warriors star Jordan Poole reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ massive $109 million extension
$249 million. That’s how much money the Golden State Warriors committed to over the span of a few hours on Saturday as they signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive extensions. Poole got $140 for four years, while Wiggins is now set to put pen to paper on a four-year, $109 million deal.
Malcolm Brogdon injury bug strikes again with Celtics
Throughout his NBA career, Malcolm Brogdon has dealt with his fair share of injuries. He was traded from the Indiana Pacers this past offseason to the Boston Celtics and he left Friday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors with an apparent leg injury. Malcolm Brogdon was expected to make...
Stephen Curry closes Warriors preseason with mini-Shaqtin moment
The NBA preseason is the perfect time to work out the kinks. That apparently goes for celebrations as well. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry did exactly that after flexing his made three in their final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets. Check out Steph Curry with a rare stumble...
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns
After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Bills star Jordan Poyer’s epic 30-hour journey just to play vs. Chiefs
Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer suffered a rib injury in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was cleared to play in Week 6, but curiously, he wasn’t cleared to fly with the team. Poyer did play in the Bills’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His team...
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win
The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb
At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed
After taking Chet Holmgren no. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, many might think that the Oklahoma City Thunder are done rebuilding and are now focusing on developing their young talents. That might not be the case at all because the team is also expected to make a run for French prospect Victor Wembanyama. […] The post RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
RUMOR: Lakers’ Anthony Davis concern goes beyond his injuries
After the 2020 bubble championship, the Los Angeles Lakers’ plan seemed set. They’ll compete for titles for as long as LeBron James is there, then in a few years he’d hand off the team to Anthony Davis. Oh how quickly a plan can unravel in the NBA....
Zion Williamson reveals his own status for season opener vs. Nets after ankle injury
The New Orleans Pelicans were dealt a scare last week in preseason action as Zion Williamson suffered an ankle injury. But, not to worry. After going through a full practice on Monday with no setbacks, Zion is playing in the season opener on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, revealing his own status with a three-word message to reporters.
Nets’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets overcame a very rocky offseason to emerge as one of the top title contenders in the NBA. They were beleaguered by trade rumors surrounding their two best players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all offseason long. But the Nets managed to hold onto both players, and that instantly gives them a shot to make some noise this season.
2 biggest questions facing Las Vegas Aces after winning 2022 WNBA Championship
Coming off their first title in franchise history, the Las Vegas Aces are positioned better than any other WNBA team heading into this offseason. The front office took care of its core throughout the 2022 campaign by extending Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby through the 2023 season. Wilson, who the Aces can apply the core designation to after next year when she’s a unrestricted free agent, is the only one of those five who isn’t signed past 2024.
Philadelphia 76ers: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the main teams to watch out for in the 2022-23 season. Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and company have put in the work and are now ready for the real fun to begin. Although they may appear to be one of the very top title contenders, the Sixers […] The post Philadelphia 76ers: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 WNBA Draft Lottery: How to watch, date, time, odds, more
The WNBA announced today the 2023 draft lottery will take place on Nov. 11. It will be televised on ESPN 2 at 6 p.m. ET as a 30-minute draft special ahead of the primetime collegiate matchup between South Carolina and Maryland. The Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx are all in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was ejected during their preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, and the whole NBA Twitter can’t believe it. The Celtics were give three consecutive technical fouls, with Tatum getting two of those leading to his ejection in the third quarter. His second tech came after he expressed his shock on […] The post Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockets planning to cut former third overall pick ahead of 2022-23 season
It looks like the Houston Rockets have made a decision on their roster to trim it down to 15 heading to the 2022-23 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is planning to waive Derrick Favors. Favors arrived in Houston from the Oklahoma City Thunder after the...
Bronny James teams up with LeBron James in historic Beats by Dre deal
Bronny James’ basketball story is one of the most unique we will ever see. As the son of LeBron James, all eyes are on him as he looks to make it to the NBA. He is making a name for himself with both his play on the court and his endorsements, one of which he teamed up with his father to introduce.
