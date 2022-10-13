ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Malcolm Brogdon injury bug strikes again with Celtics

Throughout his NBA career, Malcolm Brogdon has dealt with his fair share of injuries. He was traded from the Indiana Pacers this past offseason to the Boston Celtics and he left Friday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors with an apparent leg injury. Malcolm Brogdon was expected to make...
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns

After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him

The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb

At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed

After taking Chet Holmgren no. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, many might think that the Oklahoma City Thunder are done rebuilding and are now focusing on developing their young talents. That might not be the case at all because the team is also expected to make a run for French prospect Victor Wembanyama. […] The post RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
Nets’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets overcame a very rocky offseason to emerge as one of the top title contenders in the NBA. They were beleaguered by trade rumors surrounding their two best players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all offseason long. But the Nets managed to hold onto both players, and that instantly gives them a shot to make some noise this season.
2 biggest questions facing Las Vegas Aces after winning 2022 WNBA Championship

Coming off their first title in franchise history, the Las Vegas Aces are positioned better than any other WNBA team heading into this offseason. The front office took care of its core throughout the 2022 campaign by extending Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby through the 2023 season. Wilson, who the Aces can apply the core designation to after next year when she’s a unrestricted free agent, is the only one of those five who isn’t signed past 2024.
Philadelphia 76ers: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the main teams to watch out for in the 2022-23 season. Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and company have put in the work and are now ready for the real fun to begin. Although they may appear to be one of the very top title contenders, the Sixers […] The post Philadelphia 76ers: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 WNBA Draft Lottery: How to watch, date, time, odds, more

The WNBA announced today the 2023 draft lottery will take place on Nov. 11. It will be televised on ESPN 2 at 6 p.m. ET as a 30-minute draft special ahead of the primetime collegiate matchup between South Carolina and Maryland. The Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx are all in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was ejected during their preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, and the whole NBA Twitter can’t believe it. The Celtics were give three consecutive technical fouls, with Tatum getting two of those leading to his ejection in the third quarter. His second tech came after he expressed his shock on […] The post Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
