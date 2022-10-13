Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week
Braxton Royse A.K.A. Royse can oftentimes be found tearing it up on the football field or basketball court. At other times you’ll find him goofing around and making jokes with his friends. He is a great friend who can make anyone laugh and is happy to share in his laughter. There is a secret side to Mr. Royse though. A side not many notice but some of his teachers have. Royse works hard to understand and learn. He keeps a positive attitude in challenging situations. He has a mind for numbers and seeing him put it to good use is fabulous. He has made yards of growth in reading and math this year. He’s going to be so upset his academic secret is out wink wink !
ksl.com
4 rural Intermountain hospitals are receiving AI devices to improve colonoscopy findings
CEDAR CITY — Intermountain Healthcare will soon be using artificial intelligence tools to enhance colonoscopies and better prevent colon cancer at four rural Utah hospitals. This cutting-edge technology, aptly named the GI Genius, will help doctors improve colon polyp detection and more quickly remove pre-cancerous colon polyps. Hospitals that will have the new technology include Intermountain Cedar City Hospital, Intermountain Fillmore Hospital, Intermountain Delta Community Hospital and Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital.
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Wyoming Students Mauled By Grizzly Outside of Cody; One Tried to Pull Grizzly Off Of Friend
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two athletes from the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell are recovering from serious injuries suffered in a grizzly bear attack Saturday outside Cody. Brian Erickson, athletic director at Northwest College, confirmed the attack. “We’re praying for those kids and their...
ABC 4
The best donuts in Southern Utah
There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
ABC 4
Get away from the city and on to a farm
Started at 14 and now a year round farm is open to all. Sara Patterson, owner of The Red Acre Farm, stopped by GTU live in St. George to talk about her business. Patterson says it is always free just to come walk around, look at the animals, and see the fun little buildings. Take a visit to the farm on the 29th where Patterson will be cooking up a breakfast menu of pancakes and french toast.
890kdxu.com
Fire Sparks at 55+ Community in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Fire Department reports an electrical fire that burned a garage inside the Vista Ridge Estates 55+ community off Dixie Downs Road Thursday night. The fire began around 8pm and may have been sparked by an electric bike that was charging side the garage. Firefighters from all over the city converged on the blaze. Crews were working through the night to mop up hotspots. People that were close to the fire were being checked for smoke inhalation.
suunews.net
SUU women’s soccer nears the end of record-setting season
With four games remaining in the regular season, the Southern Utah University women’s soccer team has already set a new program record for wins in a single season. In 2015, the win record was set at eight and hadn’t been touched in the six seasons since. The 2-0 win against the Sam Houston State University Bearkats on Oct. 9 marked their ninth victory this year, officially making 2022 the best season the Thunderbirds have ever had.
kjzz.com
Suspect in custody after alleged bank robbery in Cedar City supermarket
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was taken into custody after he allegedly robbed a bank in Cedar City. Police said on Friday that they were dispatched to America First Credit Union inside of the Lin’s supermarket at 150 North Main Street. They responded at approximately 9:40...
upr.org
St. George woman caught stealing and replacing patients' medications
A woman working at an assisted living facility in St. George was charged with pocketing elderly residents’ medications and replacing them with other medications not prescribed to the person. 23-year-old Taylor Janae Salisbury was working as a certified nursing assistant at the Retreat at Sunbrook and was charged Wednesday...
cohaitungchi.com
SNOW CANYON STATE PARK PETROGLYPHS – St George, UT
Documenting this hike was a challenge that I enjoyed. I had to go out three different times before I finally found what I was looking for on this hike. The first trip took me (I would later find out) right past one of the slot canyons with some of the most significant petroglyphs. The second trip I found one of the petroglyph sites and stopped my search just short of finding the other three. The third trip I slipped my little baby girl in her sling and went out determined to find all of the petroglyphs and make a trail worth following! At last I conquered, and I’m proud to present my report.
KSLTV
Man arrested after attempting to rob bank teller in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A man was arrested Friday after police say he tried to rob a bank teller inside a supermarket in Cedar City. Officials with the Cedar City Police Department said they were notified of the incident at America First Credit Union inside Lin’s supermarket at approximately 9:40 a.m.
kmyu.tv
Serial lewdness suspect arrested after exposing himself at multiple southern Utah parks
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to several minors in southern Utah. Thomas Dylan Gardner, 37, was booked into jail on two counts of lewdness involving a child on October 11. According to police documents, Gardner exposed himself to two juvenile...
890kdxu.com
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children at St. George Park
(St. George, UT). -- Bystanders are being credited with helping arrest a man who is accused of exposing himself to children. Thomas Dylan Gardner is accused of asking two young girls if they wanted to touch him while at Thunder Junction All Abilities Park in Tonaquint Park. The probable cause statement says two men followed the suspect and told authorities where he went after he left the area with the children. Gardner told police he was "just killing some time at the park." He is facing two class A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, but he has denied the allegations.
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Iron County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying three people
IRON COUNTY, Utah — In a Facebook post, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals. The three people caught on video are allegedly responsible for the destruction of public property. The sheriff’s office says the destruction occurred on Sept. 27, 2022, early in the morning.
890kdxu.com
One Hospitalized Following Crash In St. George
(St George, UT) - At least one person is hurt following a car crash in St. George Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A witness says they saw the white Ford pick-up run the light and hit a white passenger four-door. The woman who was driving the white four-door was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
UPDATE: Police identify body found at Washington Co. construction site
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have reportedly identified the body that was found near a Washington County construction site on Monday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says that the body has been identified as 36-year-old Lewis Russel of Ivins, Utah. While the agency says that the truck found beside Russell’s body was “the […]
kslnewsradio.com
Search and Rescue team transports hiker with ankle injury
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Iron County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue was called to assist a woman with a broken ankle on the Spectra Point Trail near the Cedar Breaks National Monument. The responding team used 1 stokes basket with a wheel, one air splint to immobilize her ankle...
Family avoids disaster after rockfall hits car near Cedar City
A family is counting its blessings after encountering a damaging rockfall near Cedar City over the weekend.
Comments / 4