Engwe’s Engine Pro Is A Rugged, Go-Anywhere Folding E-Bike
The vast majority of modern electric bicycles are centered around practicality and versatility. Unlike standard, non-electric bikes, e-bikes have become much more deliberate, departing from standard bicycle styling and leveraging the power of the electric motor by being heavier, more rugged, and capable of hauling lots of cargo. One such...
MotorAuthority
David Donner pilots 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S to 9:53 at Pikes Peak, a new production car record
David Donner managed a class win and came in second overall at the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in June, driving a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S, though he still didn't achieve the result he was looking for. Wet weather during this year's 100th running of the PPIHC...
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
When it comes to luxury, Porsche does it right. And the 3 best used luxury sports cars under 30K are made by Porsche. The post The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Dacia Manifesto concept shown at Paris Motor Show as an electric off-roader
The Paris Motor Show is typically home to some funky creations, and the Dacia Manifesto concept is no exception. First impressions suggest that we’re looking at a Dacia dune buggy, but there’s a whole lot of intriguing things about this vehicle. For one, it’s electric and features four-wheel...
Carscoops
Low-Mileage 2005 MG XPower SVR Is A Rare Kind Of Sportscar
MG will soon make a return in the sportscar segment, hoping to repeat the success of its iconic roadsters. However, there is a sporty model from MG’s past that didn’t sell in big numbers: the XPower SV/SVR. A low-mileage example of the model that combined British design with Italian production and an American-sourced V8 is offered for sale in London, UK, as one of the rarest sportscars of the modern era.
Carscoops
Deep Purple Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Laden With Carbon Looks Near Perfect
A particularly bold 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R Pro has just hit the used car market and is one of the best-looking examples that we’ve come across. The supercar has been listed up for sale on Bring a Trailer with ~9,000 miles (~14,481 km) under its belt and comes at no reserve with a battery tender, a VMI report, manufacturer’s literature, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title.
Top Speed
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Now The Fastest Naturally-Aspirated Production Car
Porsche knows a thing or two about building fast cars that decimate the Nurburgring. If you look at the top 15 fastest production cars around the ring, seven of them wear a Porsche badge. Beyond that, Porsche holds the absolute record around the German track, after the 919 Hybrid Evo scored an amazing 5:19.55 lap time. Back in 2018, a 911 GT3 RS lapped Nurburgring in 6:56.4, a record that was demolished by the new 911 GT3 two years later with a time of 6:55.34. Now, after two more years, the new 911 GT3 RS scores another record, with a lap time of 6:49.328 minutes – 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3. This way, it becomes the fastest naturally aspirated production car around Nurburgring, but not the fastest production Porsche as that title still belongs to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit with a time of 6:38.835.
Carscoops
Rule The Playground With This Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Ride-On
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is an electrifying preview of things to come, but customers can already snag an electric Challenger SRT Hellcat if they’re willing to make a few tradeoffs. Key among them is a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 km/h), which is conveniently the same...
Carscoops
$118,000 Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV Can Complete A Refill In 3 Minutes Offering 620-Mile Range
Two years after the first concept was shown, the hydrogen-powered Hopium Machina Vision has made its premiere at the Paris motor show. The French automaker is now accepting reservations for the upcoming production vehicle. Company founder and former racecar driver Olivier Lombard received French President Emmanuel Macron this morning for...
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
Carscoops
Toyota Showcases GR Corolla’s Manual ‘Box And Drift Skills In New “Rally Ready” Ad Campaign
Demand for Toyota’s GR Corolla hot hatch is already sky-high before a single customer has slipped behind the wheel, and it’s about to get another shot in arm with the release of Toyota’s new “Rally Ready” ad campaign. The all-wheel drive Corolla features in a...
Carscoops
$5K Challenge: Find Us The Best Used AWD Winter Beaters For Sale Right Now
Winter is coming and it has no mercy for your daily driver. If you’re one of the millions who live in a region that experiences freezing temperatures then you might be in the market for a winter beater. With that in mind, we’re hoping that as a Carscoops community we can find the best all-wheel drive winter beaters for $5,000 or less. With that kind of budget, what would you buy?
Carscoops
Utterly Gorgeous Milano Vision GT Is The Next Italian V8 Supercar The World Needs
No, this isn’t an exciting new mid-engined supercar from Ferrari but instead comes from the mind of talented designer Alexander Imnadze Baldini and is dubbed the Milano Vision GT. Rather than trying to conceive a new supercar from an existing car manufacturer, the designer decided to create the vehicle...
Carscoops
BMW M Says It Won’t Downsize To 4-Cylinder Engines Like Mercedes-AMG Did
BMW is determined to stick with six- and eight-cylinder engines for as long as ICE exists, unlike rival automakers including Mercedes-AMG that have downsized in the era of electrification. Speaking to the media during a festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, BMW M boss Frank van...
Carscoops
1-of-7 BMW i4 M50 Kith Fetches $327,600 At Auction
One of just seven BMW i4 models created in partnership with fashion brand Kith has sold for $327,600 in an online auction. The special edition of the i4 M50 stands out thanks to a host of bespoke touches. Most notably, all seven examples are painted in the same shade of Kith Vitality Green and new logos incorporating the Kith name have also been created.
Carscoops
Honda Civic del Sol Mashup Dresses Like A Hypercar Thanks To Wide-Body Long-Tail Conversion
Over the years, we have seen plenty of hypercar replicas based on mainstream models, but a Honda-based build from Georgia stands out from the crowd. The reason for that is its radical widebody long-tail conversion, making it look like a mid-engined monster. The one-off was created by a US bodyshop...
Carscoops
Lincoln Dealers Will Have To Invest Up To $900,000 To Support EVs
Lincoln says its U.S. dealerships will need to invest up to $900,000 each in order to sell the company’s planned electric vehicles. In a plan announced by Ford chief executive Jim Farley in Las Vegas, the car manufacturer said that it will divide the Lincoln network of 650 stores into two camps depending on the size of their market. Those dealerships in the top 130 markets will need to spend approximately $900,000 to install two DC fast chargers and seven Level 2 chargers. There are approximately 252 stores in these markets.
Carscoops
Peugeot Inception Concept Will Preview A New Range Of Electric Cars
At the Paris Motor Show, Peugeot announced the Inception, a new concept that will debut soon, previewing a number of design features and technologies set to be applied in a future range of Peugeot-branded EVs called “e-Native” cars. Linda Jackson, Peugeot CEO, confirmed the upcoming concept saying that...
Carscoops
Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs
European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
Carscoops
2023 Peugeot 408 Coupe Crossover Lands In Paris To Banish Boring Family Cars
We’ve updated this article with live images of the new Peugeot 408 from its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show that runs Oct 17-23, 2022. Check out our complete coverage of the show here. Peugeot has jumped on the hottest design trend of the moment to create the...
