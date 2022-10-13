ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Tri-State on alert during Red Flag Warning

By Mike Pickett
 3 days ago

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for the region due to dry conditions.

The red flag warning was issued because of a combination of gusty winds and very low humidity. It has fire departments preparing differently, and farmers watching out.

“Today is a very big risk with it getting out of control,” said Madisonville Fire Captain Shane Rigney says the conditions causing today’s warning can make fires larger and faster spreading.

“Ten years in Earlington, police officer actually saw the fire start, and within a matter of minutes, it was already at ten acres before fire departments could get there. We would be fighting, a roughly, 50 acre fire,” he recalled.

Burn bans were issued in several counties including Hopkins, Henderson and Spencer County, Indiana. Capt. Rigney says if one happens during the warning, extra equipment will go out sooner and back up will be called out sooner.

“With a red flag warning being issued, we already know in advance that if we do get a fire, let’s go and prepare for the rapid growth.”

The warning also has farmers harvesting crops more alert. Jay Stone of the UK Extension Office in Hopkins County says strong winds can complicate things for farmers. The fire risk is not from combines or other large farm equipment, but from smaller vehicles.

“A lot of our farm equipment that we use is of the larger size, is quite a bit more ground coverage or clearance that would raise that engine, the lower part of the engine above crop residue. So, while there’s still a fire danger, it’s not as much as great a risk in a combine or a tractor as I would say a pickup truck,” he said.

The National Weather Service asks people properly discard cigarettes, keep vehicles off dry glass, avoid activities or power equipment with open flames or sparks and obey burn bans.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2022)

