Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Injuries forcing No. 2 Billings West to become 'different good team' as Golden Bears top No. 3 Great Falls CMR
BILLINGS — Billings West volleyball coach Kelly Grossman wanted to remind her team what it could be, not to dwell on what it was. So, trailing Great Falls CMR by 10 points in the first set of Saturday’s match between two top-3 teams, Grossman called a timeout to deliver that message to her Golden Bears.
KULR8
Billings West defense shuts down CMR in 27-3 win
BILLINGS- Billings West outscored Great Falls CMR 20-0 in the second half to win their sixth straight, 27 to 3. Both defenses came out strong in the first half. On an early drive for Billings West, AJ LaFurge intercepted a jump ball in the end zone to give his Rustlers the ball.
KULR8
Chavez, Siegle represent Yellowjacket triathlon at NCAA qualifier
STOCKTON, Mo. – Representing the Montana State University Billings women’s triathlon team on Saturday at Stockton State Park, junior Madisan Chavez and sophomore Izzy Sigle competed in the penultimate meet of the 2022 fall season. Chavez crossed the finish line in a time of 1:16:11, placing 22nd among...
KULR8
No. 7 Western Washington shuts out MSUB in women's soccer
BILLINGS — No. 7-ranked Western Washington University scored three first-half goals Saturday and that's all it needed in beating host Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Estera Levinte scored twice for the Vikings (10-1-3, 9-0-1). It was their sixth consecutive victory. Kascia Muscutt also...
KULR8
Lockwood celebrates first football senior night with win over Hardin
Lockwood and Hardin are two teams finding their place in a competitive Class A. The Lions were hoping to cap off their last home game of their first varsity season with a win.
KULR8
Billings Central shuts out Stevensville, advances to Class A semis
BILLINGS — It’s quite possible that some Billings Central girls' soccer players weren’t even born the last time the Rams didn’t make a Class A semifinal. And Friday night at Amend Park, the legacy continued. Convincingly. The Rams shut out visiting Stevensville 5-0 in their state...
Billings mother finds passion, business success hand-knitting home décor
Micayla D'Ambrosia started her small business, "Grown Cozy", in September 2021. She was raising her first child—and like many other new moms—was struggling mentally.
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way
Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I believe if you are going to eat breakfast, why not have every food item at once?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat fast and efficiently. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast burrito or a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish. Bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese are all wrapped together or stacked on each other. I love it.
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create
Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A beauty of a week ahead; check it out
Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer tomorrow and we will hold onto above average temperatures for much of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
yourbigsky.com
Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!
Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
KULR8
Crash on Rimrock Road hospitalizes 3 people
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash caused injuries in the 2600 block of Rimrock Road in Billings Thursday evening. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter Rim Rock Road is now open.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
KULR8
Construction project nearing completion on 24th Street West and Central Avenue
BILLINGS, MT- A project is nearing completion on 24th Street West and Central Avenue to update signal lights, sidewalks, and create a new turning lane at the intersection. "I think this will be really useful, " said Ed Scarlett, an employee at Weave Construction. "I hope a lot of people...
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
Billings residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
Vehicle break-in at Elder Grove school leaves Billings woman frustrated
The thief’s destruction continued after he left the parking lot after the break in, Del Carpio says he set off on a spending spree charging more than two thousand dollars to her credit card.
KULR8
Man assaulted in parking lot during robbery on Main St. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was assaulted in a parking lot on Main St. Friday night. Billings police report the man was assaulted during a robbery from a business around 11:12 pm. The man was reported to be uninjured. A black 2009 Cadillac Escalade fled from the area and has...
Comments / 0