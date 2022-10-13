ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings West defense shuts down CMR in 27-3 win

BILLINGS- Billings West outscored Great Falls CMR 20-0 in the second half to win their sixth straight, 27 to 3. Both defenses came out strong in the first half. On an early drive for Billings West, AJ LaFurge intercepted a jump ball in the end zone to give his Rustlers the ball.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Chavez, Siegle represent Yellowjacket triathlon at NCAA qualifier

STOCKTON, Mo. – Representing the Montana State University Billings women’s triathlon team on Saturday at Stockton State Park, junior Madisan Chavez and sophomore Izzy Sigle competed in the penultimate meet of the 2022 fall season. Chavez crossed the finish line in a time of 1:16:11, placing 22nd among...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

No. 7 Western Washington shuts out MSUB in women's soccer

BILLINGS — No. 7-ranked Western Washington University scored three first-half goals Saturday and that's all it needed in beating host Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Estera Levinte scored twice for the Vikings (10-1-3, 9-0-1). It was their sixth consecutive victory. Kascia Muscutt also...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Central shuts out Stevensville, advances to Class A semis

BILLINGS — It’s quite possible that some Billings Central girls' soccer players weren’t even born the last time the Rams didn’t make a Class A semifinal. And Friday night at Amend Park, the legacy continued. Convincingly. The Rams shut out visiting Stevensville 5-0 in their state...
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way

Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I believe if you are going to eat breakfast, why not have every food item at once?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat fast and efficiently. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast burrito or a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish. Bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese are all wrapped together or stacked on each other. I love it.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create

Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!

Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood

A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
BILLINGS, MT

