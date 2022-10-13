ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
Yardbarker

Celtics star Jayson Tatum shocked after being ejected from preseason game

Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s preseason game between his Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, and he couldn’t believe it. Tatum was given a technical foul — his second of the game — which triggered his ejection late in the third quarter. Tatum seemed to get called for the tech for doing a dismissive hand wave after being called for a foul.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Reveals His True Feelings On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "F---, I Can't Wait To Go There."

After four years with the 76ers, young star Ben Simmons severed all ties with the franchise last summer, going ghost mode and refusing to comply with their demands. What ensued was a long and bitter battle between Simmons and GM Daryl Morey, with both sides essentially playing hardball. But, by the end, Simmons had been sent to Brooklyn and Embiid had himself a new partner in James Harden.
NBA
Yardbarker

Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson

Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jordan Poole issues first public comments about Draymond Green incident

Jordan Poole has officially broken his silence over Draymondgate. The Golden State Warriors guard Poole spoke with reporters on Sunday and made his first public comments about the highly-publicized incident earlier this month where teammate Draymond Green sucker-punched him. “He apologized,” said Poole of Green, per C.J. Holmes of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."

Juan Toscano-Anderson had to take a long way around to get to the NBA. JTA went undrafted in 2015, after which he spent some time playing in Mexico and Venezuela, before finally getting a chance with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018. Toscano-Anderson would...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors

This is certainly a pretty good deal for a former 28th overall pick who really had to play his way into a regular role for the franchise. Once he did, he proved indispensable. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting over 36 percent from three-point range.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks lord over Wizards for 3-1 preseason record

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau labeled Mitchell Robinson as the league’s best offensive rebounder. Robinson is showing he’s got what it takes. Last season’s second-best offensive rebounder, Robinson put up a monster effort on the glass to fuel the Knicks’ 105-89 win against the Washington Wizards Friday night at Madison Square Garden to wrap up their preseason with a 3-1 record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”

It’s been that sort of an offseason where the big names are ready to make big sacrifices to win the NBA 2022-23 title. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden said he was willing to do what it takes on and off the court for his maiden ring and the fourth for the outfit. And his attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates so far.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Five-star C Aaron Bradshaw commits to Kentucky

Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star center considered one of the best overall recruits in the Class of 2023, committed on Friday to play his college basketball at Kentucky. Bradshaw, a 7-footer from New Jersey, was rated the No. 4 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports composite rankings and the top center.
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."

Anthony Davis is going to be the reason for the Los Angeles Lakers either being a competitive playoff team or not. AD was supposed to be a generational player who could lead a franchise, but we haven't seen that aspect of AD yet, who is decidedly No. 2 on the Lakers behind LeBron James. The team will play through AD this season according to LeBron and Darvin Ham, which means the torch can finally be passed.
LOS ANGELES, CA

