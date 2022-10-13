After four years with the 76ers, young star Ben Simmons severed all ties with the franchise last summer, going ghost mode and refusing to comply with their demands. What ensued was a long and bitter battle between Simmons and GM Daryl Morey, with both sides essentially playing hardball. But, by the end, Simmons had been sent to Brooklyn and Embiid had himself a new partner in James Harden.

