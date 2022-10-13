Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Worried About Dennis Schroder's Long-Term Durability After Finger Injury
Before the official start of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a notable loss in their rotation. After this week's preseason game against the Kings, backup guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury that could keep him out for the season opener. And while the injury...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."
There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is well known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships with the franchise and showed that he is the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball during his tenure. However, in a 2005 interview with Marvin R....
Yardbarker
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
Yardbarker
Celtics star Jayson Tatum shocked after being ejected from preseason game
Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s preseason game between his Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, and he couldn’t believe it. Tatum was given a technical foul — his second of the game — which triggered his ejection late in the third quarter. Tatum seemed to get called for the tech for doing a dismissive hand wave after being called for a foul.
Yardbarker
Kristaps Porzingis regrets the way he handled departure from Knicks
The New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 amid tension between the player and the organization, but Porzingis thinks things could have gone better at the end as he looks back. Porzingis admitted Friday that he wishes he had handled the circumstances that led to his Knicks exit in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Reveals His True Feelings On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "F---, I Can't Wait To Go There."
After four years with the 76ers, young star Ben Simmons severed all ties with the franchise last summer, going ghost mode and refusing to comply with their demands. What ensued was a long and bitter battle between Simmons and GM Daryl Morey, with both sides essentially playing hardball. But, by the end, Simmons had been sent to Brooklyn and Embiid had himself a new partner in James Harden.
Yardbarker
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
Jimmy Butler’s heated discussion with coach Erik Spoelstra and big man Udonis Haslem was one of the infamous incidents last season. It was more than just a run-of-the-mill argument as the players had to hold back Spoelstra from having a go at Butler. Haslem came to the coach’s defense...
Yardbarker
Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson
Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
Yardbarker
Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"
The New York Knicks had a terrible 2021-22 season. After a season where one of their players massively over-performed in Julius Randle, the Knicks who had made the playoffs, missed out of the top 10 in the Eastern Conference and couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament. For multiple...
Yardbarker
Jordan Poole issues first public comments about Draymond Green incident
Jordan Poole has officially broken his silence over Draymondgate. The Golden State Warriors guard Poole spoke with reporters on Sunday and made his first public comments about the highly-publicized incident earlier this month where teammate Draymond Green sucker-punched him. “He apologized,” said Poole of Green, per C.J. Holmes of the...
Yardbarker
Giannis' younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, receives two-way contract from Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls now have an Antetokounmpo on their roster — just not the one with which most basketball fans are familiar. The team has signed Giannis Antetokounmpo's younger brother, Kostas, to a two-way contract. Kostas is a promising young player with plenty of potential. At only 24 years...
Yardbarker
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson had to take a long way around to get to the NBA. JTA went undrafted in 2015, after which he spent some time playing in Mexico and Venezuela, before finally getting a chance with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018. Toscano-Anderson would...
Yardbarker
Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors
This is certainly a pretty good deal for a former 28th overall pick who really had to play his way into a regular role for the franchise. Once he did, he proved indispensable. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting over 36 percent from three-point range.
Yardbarker
Mitchell Robinson, Knicks lord over Wizards for 3-1 preseason record
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau labeled Mitchell Robinson as the league’s best offensive rebounder. Robinson is showing he’s got what it takes. Last season’s second-best offensive rebounder, Robinson put up a monster effort on the glass to fuel the Knicks’ 105-89 win against the Washington Wizards Friday night at Madison Square Garden to wrap up their preseason with a 3-1 record.
Yardbarker
Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”
It’s been that sort of an offseason where the big names are ready to make big sacrifices to win the NBA 2022-23 title. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden said he was willing to do what it takes on and off the court for his maiden ring and the fourth for the outfit. And his attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates so far.
Yardbarker
Five-star C Aaron Bradshaw commits to Kentucky
Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star center considered one of the best overall recruits in the Class of 2023, committed on Friday to play his college basketball at Kentucky. Bradshaw, a 7-footer from New Jersey, was rated the No. 4 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports composite rankings and the top center.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."
Anthony Davis is going to be the reason for the Los Angeles Lakers either being a competitive playoff team or not. AD was supposed to be a generational player who could lead a franchise, but we haven't seen that aspect of AD yet, who is decidedly No. 2 on the Lakers behind LeBron James. The team will play through AD this season according to LeBron and Darvin Ham, which means the torch can finally be passed.
Comments / 0