California (KNX)- The Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue is a nonprofit that places dogs in need, both domestically and overseas, into forever homes.

Tycanne Arceri is their international coordinator and our KNX Hero of the week!

Southern California rescue rehouses more than 300 dogs each year. Photo credit Crystal Clore

Her job as international coordinator includes managing the welcome party for the more than 300 yearly rescued dogs the organization brings in to LAX.

Tycanne and her team feed, walk, and bring the dogs to be checked by a vet before sending them off to their new home.

Tycanne also helps lead fundraising efforts for the rescue!

This is "Yong", who's due to fly to the U-S on October 20. Photo credit Liz Miller

Her dedication to saving dogs worldwide lands Tycanne Arceri as this week's KNX Hero.

You can learn more about The Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue here and listen to the whole story above.

