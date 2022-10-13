Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford says it has encrypted the new Mustang’s software to protect owners by fending off attacks from hackers, but that same encryption means third-party tuners won’t be able to mess with the engine mapping. If you do want to tune your S650’s Coyote V8 or 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4, you might have no option but to go with a Ford-approved upgrade.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO