Carscoops
Donkervoort Teases New F22 That Weighs 700 Pounds More Than Model It Replaces
Donkervoort today announced the name of its next model, and it will be called the F22. Set to replace the D8 GTO, the new model promises to be a “supercar” that “has been developed with hypercar technology.”. The news may be complicated for fans of Donkervoort’s breed...
Carscoops
Deep Purple Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Laden With Carbon Looks Near Perfect
A particularly bold 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R Pro has just hit the used car market and is one of the best-looking examples that we’ve come across. The supercar has been listed up for sale on Bring a Trailer with ~9,000 miles (~14,481 km) under its belt and comes at no reserve with a battery tender, a VMI report, manufacturer’s literature, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title.
Carscoops
Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship
This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
Carscoops
Utterly Gorgeous Milano Vision GT Is The Next Italian V8 Supercar The World Needs
No, this isn’t an exciting new mid-engined supercar from Ferrari but instead comes from the mind of talented designer Alexander Imnadze Baldini and is dubbed the Milano Vision GT. Rather than trying to conceive a new supercar from an existing car manufacturer, the designer decided to create the vehicle...
Carscoops
1967 Ford Mustang GT500E Restomod Might Be The Perfect Blend Of Old And New School
It might be hard to find your favorite new sports car but for those willing to look in the used market, there are a number of jewels waiting to be found. This 1967 Ford Mustang GT500E restomod is proof of exactly that. Under the stunning classic bodywork, it packs a 427 V8, a six-speed manual Tremec transmission, and a lot of upgraded technology too.
Carscoops
Honda Civic del Sol Mashup Dresses Like A Hypercar Thanks To Wide-Body Long-Tail Conversion
Over the years, we have seen plenty of hypercar replicas based on mainstream models, but a Honda-based build from Georgia stands out from the crowd. The reason for that is its radical widebody long-tail conversion, making it look like a mid-engined monster. The one-off was created by a US bodyshop...
Carscoops
See How The Corvette Z06 Has Evolved Through Four Generations On The Track
Chevrolet is as proud of its new C8 Corvette Z06 as any parent ever could be about their newborn. It’s recently released a new video comparing it to the last three generations of the ultimate All-American sports car. Here’s a bit about how the Z06 has gone from super sports car to supercar killer.
Carscoops
McLaren Partners With TUMI To Create Carbon Fiber Luxury Luggage
McLaren has not made a single vehicle (for the track or the road) without some carbon fiber in it for over 40 years. And you just want to throw your heavy luggage in there? Not anymore. The automotive brand has partnered yet again with TUMI to add its name to...
Carscoops
Lexus RX “Ruby Red Rims” Rides On Massive Wheels Created By Fashion Designer Harris Reed
Lexus is known for unveiling one-offs in collaboration with artists and fashion designers. The latest example is a special Lexus RX by fashion designer Harris Reed, who created a set of “Ruby Red Rims” inspired by Dorothy’s ruby red slippers in “The Wizard of Oz”.
Carscoops
Find Us The Quickest 0-60MPH Used Car For Under $20,000
Ultra-fast acceleration on four wheels is an expensive pursuit. The fastest EVs can go from 0-60 in less than 2 seconds but they cost a ton of money. That has us wondering; just how fast you can do that deed with a budget of just $20,000. In our eyes, there...
Carscoops
2003 Lotus Esprit V8 Last Edition Sells For Double The Price Of A Brand New Emira
The Lotus Esprit enjoyed a long production run between 1976 and 2004, retaining its signature wedge-shaped silhouette despite the numerous updates during its lifecycle. A pristine 2003 Esprit V8 Last Edition went under the hammer in Bring A Trailer, fetching $144,444. This is almost double the base price of a brand-new Emira ($74,900), proving that the old Lotus sports car is still quite desirable.
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
Carscoops
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept And Delorean Alpha5 Caught On Set Of Fast & Furious 10 Film
Recent videos and photos from the set of the next addition to the Fast & Furious franchise, the 10th movie in the saga that will be called “Fast-X”, revealed a selection of the vehicles that may be featured in the noted car movie franchise. A video taken by...
Carscoops
New Ford Mustang “Can’t Be Tuned”, 2023 Porsche GT3 RS Wild Ring Laptime, Sony-Honda To Build U.S.-Market EV: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford says it has encrypted the new Mustang’s software to protect owners by fending off attacks from hackers, but that same encryption means third-party tuners won’t be able to mess with the engine mapping. If you do want to tune your S650’s Coyote V8 or 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4, you might have no option but to go with a Ford-approved upgrade.
Carscoops
What’s The Best Black Edition Model Ever?
These days, black edition (or “Blackline” or “Midnight Edition”) models are everywhere. A quick look through our archives shows that everyone from Volvo to Volkswagen and Ram to Bentley is darkening their cars. Our question is, however, who wore is best?. The idea behind a black...
Carscoops
What’s Your Favorite New Tech Feature In Cars?
Automotive enthusiasts, on the whole, spend a lot of time complaining about how much we dislike touchscreens and how much modern tech annoys us. But, as the driver of a newish car, I can say that there are some tech features that I wouldn’t want to live without. That’s...
Carscoops
$5K Challenge: Find Us The Best Used AWD Winter Beaters For Sale Right Now
Winter is coming and it has no mercy for your daily driver. If you’re one of the millions who live in a region that experiences freezing temperatures then you might be in the market for a winter beater. With that in mind, we’re hoping that as a Carscoops community we can find the best all-wheel drive winter beaters for $5,000 or less. With that kind of budget, what would you buy?
Carscoops
Watch The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV’s Unveiling Right Here On Oct 16
The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV models will be unveiled on October 16 at 2 p.m. EST and you can watch them debut right here. The EQE SUV has been in the works for quite some time and has been described as the “multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive saloon”. Or, if you prefer, the GLE for the electrified era.
Carscoops
2023 BMW M2, 2024 Chevrolet Trax, And 2024 Polestar 3: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Michigan has become the latest state to take issue with how used-car dealership Carvana operates and has suspended its license to sell cars. The reasons are numerous, including cases of alleged fraudulent acts by Carvana employees, such as destroying title applications, as well as improper odometer disclosure records. Given the multiple violations, Michigan says Carvana is an “imminent threat” to the “health, safety or welfare of the public, requiring emergency action.”
Carscoops
Audi Tests E-Tron With Particulate Filter To Clean The Air As It Drives
Audi revealed today that it is in the midst of developing a particulate filter that helps vehicles clean the air as they drive through it. The automaker has partnered with MANN+HUMMEL to develop the new technology. Although automakers like to say that electric vehicles have zero local emissions, that’s not...
