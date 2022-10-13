Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking by Intuitive Surgical
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though." Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to...
Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Any Chance to Sell Stocks During a Busy Week of Earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Last week, economic data fed the market's volatility. Inflation remains red hot, so it doesn't look like the Federal Reserve will ease back on its aggressive push to cool the economy. This week, earnings season gains momentum. Investors will get to see how companies are navigating high costs and price-conscious consumers, while monitoring how the strong dollar is weighing on overseas business. You can follow live markets coverage here. Meanwhile, Bank of America reported Monday (more on that below). Here are some of the other big names set to report this week:
Dow Climbs 600 Points as Strong Bank Earnings Help Fuel Relief Rally
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors weighed key earnings reports after a wild week of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 600 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 jumped 2.8%, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.4%. The rally comes as stocks are near the lows of...
Cloud Stocks Just Wrapped Up Their Worst Week Since January, Led by Plunge in Five9 and SentinelOne
The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund dropped 11% this week, its steepest decline since January. Five9 led the retreat after the surprise departure of CEO Rowan Trollope. The group is trading at its lowest since March 2020. Cloud stocks plummeted 11% this week, the steepest drop since January, as executive departures...
Goldman CEO David Solomon's Latest Remix Breaks Up the Bank's Struggling Consumer Finance Business
The reorganization plan calls for Goldman's four main divisions to be combined into three, according to people with knowledge of the plan. These people said trading and investment banking will form Goldman's largest and most important division from a revenue perspective. Its money-losing consumer finance operations will be split between...
Bank of America Tops Estimates on Better-Than-Expected Bond Trading, Higher Interest Rates
Bank of America's third-quarter results topped expectations. The company reported better-than-expected fixed-income trading and gains in interest income thanks to choppy markets and rising rates. Like its Wall Street rivals, investment banking revenue posted steep declines. Bank of America said Monday that quarterly profit and revenue topped expectations on better-than-expected...
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
Strategies to Navigate the $68 Trillion ‘Great Wealth Transfer,' According to Top-Ranked Advisors
Baby boomers are set to pass to their children more than $68 trillion, the biggest wealth transfer ever. Here are a few key strategies top-ranked advisors are using to bridge the gap between generations, while also reducing the tax bite. Between Bill Gates' pledge to give "virtually all" of his...
Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess the Impact of Inflation on Markets
U.S. treasury yields fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.967%, having fallen by about four basis...
The Female Venture Capitalist Creating Billions in a New World of Work Beyond the Office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
