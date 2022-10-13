ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking by Intuitive Surgical

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though." Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to...
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Last week, economic data fed the market's volatility. Inflation remains red hot, so it doesn't look like the Federal Reserve will ease back on its aggressive push to cool the economy. This week, earnings season gains momentum. Investors will get to see how companies are navigating high costs and price-conscious consumers, while monitoring how the strong dollar is weighing on overseas business. You can follow live markets coverage here. Meanwhile, Bank of America reported Monday (more on that below). Here are some of the other big names set to report this week:
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Dow Climbs 600 Points as Strong Bank Earnings Help Fuel Relief Rally

Stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors weighed key earnings reports after a wild week of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 600 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 jumped 2.8%, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.4%. The rally comes as stocks are near the lows of...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Bank of America Tops Estimates on Better-Than-Expected Bond Trading, Higher Interest Rates

Bank of America's third-quarter results topped expectations. The company reported better-than-expected fixed-income trading and gains in interest income thanks to choppy markets and rising rates. Like its Wall Street rivals, investment banking revenue posted steep declines. Bank of America said Monday that quarterly profit and revenue topped expectations on better-than-expected...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week

Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
TRAFFIC
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess the Impact of Inflation on Markets

U.S. treasury yields fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.967%, having fallen by about four basis...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy