Dodgers: Baseball World Reacts to On-Field Goose During Game 2

By Ryan Menzie
 4 days ago

Did somebody order a goose with a side of NLDS baseball?

In the most emotional time of the baseball season anything can happen. One minute your team is one game closer to reach the ultimate goal, another minute passes by and the season officially comes to an end.

Look no futher than the NLDS matchup between the Dodgers and Padres as they have tied up the series 1-1 and are heading to San Diego. The Padres kept the Dodgers at bay, but the story of the night belongs to the goose who stormed the field .

The Dodgers were down two runs at the bottom of the eighth inning and needed a rally to turn the tide. Perhaps this was the rally goose they were waiting for?

Quite impeccable timing for a goose to come down when the Dodgers needed the most focus from the fans and from themselves. Unfortunately, the Padres made great players and stopped any comeback from surmounting.

Even without the comeback, why not take the time to learn more about this magnificent goose?

Whether the goose was trying to get a good view of the game or he was just blinded by the lights, the goose became the true storyline of the game. Who knows what other animal will pop into Petco Park during game three .

Perhaps this is a sign of things to come for the Dodgers, as long as no goose comes into Petco Park the Dodgers will be just fine. Perhaps fans will show up with goose masks to scare the Dodgers away?

The possibilities are endless.

