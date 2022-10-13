ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, NJ

Joe Giudice gets nothing from the sale of his and ex Teresa's longtime family Jersey home

By Deirdre Simonds, Sarah Abraham For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Joe Giudice was reportedly 'left with nothing' from the sale of his and ex-wife Teresa's longtime family home, which sold in June after 16 months on the market.

In new property records, obtained by The Post, the father-of-four, who was deported to Italy after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud, reportedly did not earn a dime from the transaction.

'The seller is not receiving net proceeds from the sale. Net proceeds from the sale means the net amount due to the seller on the settlement sheet,' the property records said of Joe, while Teresa got '100% of the $2 million.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdP2f_0iY98CQ000
Breaking even: Joe Giudice family home reportedly 'was left with nothing' from the sale of his and ex Teresa's longtime family home, which sold in June after 16 months on the market; seen in 2016

Despite receiving the profits of the sale, the reality star's 'mounting debt' from their 'past fraud cases essentially left her with nothing' as well

'At the end of the day, neither one of them received any proceeds from the house,' the source said. 'Teresa didn't get money. Joe didn't get money.'

They added: 'They had a mountain of debt, which they discussed in divorce.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzBfF_0iY98CQ000
Family home: In new property records, obtained by The Post, the father-of-four, who was deported to Italy after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud, reportedly did not earn a dime from the transaction; seen in 2015

In December 2021, the former couple's New Jersey mansion was put back on the market after a pending offer from March fell through.

The Montville, New Jersey mansion was in escrow following the sale, however just before Thanksgiving the 10,000 sq ft home was re-listed for $2,248,888 million per The New York Post.

Teresa, 50, had first listed the 6-bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home in September 2020 for $2.5 million but slashed $250,000 off the price tag in January 2021 before it was said to be sold two months later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzUp9_0iY98CQ000
Real estate woes: In December 2021, the former couple's New Jersey mansion was put back on the market after a pending offer from March fell through; Teresa pictured in February 2020

The Real Housewife of New Jersey and her former spouse had purchased the home in 2002 for $530,000.

As Joe owned a construction business, the couple customized their house from the ground up and the mansion was completed in 2008.

They had raised their four daughters: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, Audriana 13, in the home, until 2014 when when the couple was convicted and ultimately jailed for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and failing to pay taxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXfCG_0iY98CQ000
Memories: Teresa and her ex Joe had raised their four daughters: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, Audriana 13, in the home, until 2014 when when the couple was convicted and ultimately jailed for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and failing to pay taxes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cafw_0iY98CQ000
Amenities: When the reality star filed for divorce in July 2020, she got ownership of their garish mansion -  which sits on 3.7 acres and boast amenities including: a gourmet chef's kitchen, an in-ground pool, a Cinderella staircase and a two-story great room; pictured 2020

Teresa did time in jail in 2015 and Joe began his 41-month sentence in 2016, however in October 2018 a judge ruled that he would be deported back to his native Italy after completing his federal sentence.

When the reality star filed for divorce in July 2020, she got ownership of their garish mansion, which sits on 3.7 acres and boast amenities including: a gourmet chef's kitchen, an in-ground pool, a Cinderella staircase and a two-story great room.

'In our divorce settlement, I get the house and Joe walked away with nothing because I paid off all his debt,' Teresa shared in a Bravo confessional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXW91_0iY98CQ000
Over the top: The Real Housewife of New Jersey and her ex-husband Joe (who owned a construction business) had purchased the home in 2002 for $530,000 before customizing it from the ground up 

'It's hard for me to sell the house,' she continued. 'Joe and I built the house together; we raised our four daughters in that home...[but] I am ready for a new beginning. I'm looking for a fresh start.'

Less than a year after meeting her now-husband Louie Ruelas, the pair purchased a 7-bed, 7.5-bath house for $3.35 million just down the road from her old home.

That same month she had slashed $250,000 off the sale price of her former mansion after it sat on the market for nearly six months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyZY2_0iY98CQ000
New home: On October 7 Teresa and her now- husband Louis Ruelas moved into their new shared home which boasts 7-bedrooms, 7.5-bathrooms which they purchased in January 2021 for $3.35 million; pictured  September 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rt3DT_0iY98CQ000
Grand entrance: The foyer boasts a spiral staircase that the couple had lightened up with a white coat of paint and new carpeting

She also brought in interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis to completely change up the home's décor, before she received the now defunct offer from a buyer in March 2021.

Amid the reported sale, the pair moved into their new property — dubbed Clarence Manor — which sits on 5.6 acres with 7,728 square feet of indoor living space on October 7.

The mansion boasts a home theater, an exercise facility, a six-car detached garage and a pool complete with with waterfalls, a slide, and a cabana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2YCu_0iY98CQ000
Happily ever after: Teresa now resides in a 7-bed, 7.5-bath house for $3.35 million just down the road from her old home with her new husband

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout

Reality TV legend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — known for her time on MTV’s Jersey Shore — has a lot to say regarding the ongoing feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and family members, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. In case you missed it, Melissa and Joe Gorga decided to skip Teresa’s wedding to […] The post Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Joe Gorga Opens Up About His ‘Difficult’ Relationship With Sister Teresa Giudice: The Chapter’s ‘Closed’

Amid Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s ongoing feud, the Real Housewives of New Jersey husband is opening up about their “difficult” relationship. “[Teresa] said it was closed [and] I'm hearing about that in the press,” Gorga, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, while attending BravoCon 2022 in New York City. “[It makes me feel] just like […]
RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
TV & VIDEOS
People

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
TV SHOWS
Page Six

‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed cuts deal in domestic violence case

“Shahs of Sunset” alum Mike Shouhed’s domestic violence charges will be dismissed thanks to a deal he cut with prosecutors. The former Bravolebrity is set to enter a diversion program that will dismiss his domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness charges upon completion, according to court documents filed on Sept. 30 and obtained by Page Six. Shouhed, 43, agreed to take anger management and parenting classes, as well as complete a gun safety course and community service. He’s also barred from owning or possessing a firearm until he finishes the program. Shouhed was arrested in March for allegedly getting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' the Years-Long Estrangement from Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Todd Chrisley says he's "thankful and grateful for the estrangement" that occurred with his daughter For the first time ever, the Chrisley family is coming together to discuss Lindsie Chrisley's estrangement. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Lindsie, 33, joins parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, as well as sister Savannah Chrisley, to discuss the "family fight" that became "publicized." In doing so, the famous bunch details their "pain" but also "where we are, where we've been [and] where we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
ASPEN, CO
HollywoodLife

Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Furious Over Court Decision To Allow Long Distance Visitation Of Their Kids

Aryn Drake-Lee, who was married to Jesse Williams from 2012 to 2017, shared her reaction to the court’s decision granting the actor long distant visits with their two kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 4. The actor’s ex-wife, 40, was clearly frustrated with the decision, as she vented about the ruling, and said she was “channeling the warrior spirit.”
YOGA
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Accuses Wife's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported

90 Day Fiancé's Andrei Castravet suspects wife Elizabeth "Libby" Castravet's family could be behind the unexpected roadblocks in his path to permanent U.S. residence. In Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Andrei met with his immigration attorney to get information about making his residence permanent after his two-year green card and extension expired.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah’s Prison Sentencing Postponed In Fraud Case

Things aren’t looking so great for Jen Shah and the details regarding the ongoing fraud case against Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s star keep changing and changing. Lucky for her, right? Jen’s sentencing has been postponed according to court documents obtained and reported by Page Six. Recently, a United States attorney filed a letter requesting […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah’s Prison Sentencing Postponed In Fraud Case appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says She “Will Never” Date Peter Thomas

Just when I thought I had survived the Sunday Scaries, here comes Peter MF Thomas on my screen. The way this man slithers around Real Housewives franchises getting day-drunk in sunglasses to make a check is beyond mortifying. Sort of surprised someone with four degrees hasn’t clocked that yet. Maybe she’s cooking up something else in that kitchen of […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says She “Will Never” Date Peter Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton TRASHED After Exposing Ex-BFF Jacqueline Blake Over Alleged Domestic Violence, Calls On Bravo To Take A Stand

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac are taking a stand after Mia Thornton exposed a video of her ex-bestie, Bravo newcomer Jacqueline Blake allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident — and, spoiler alert, they aren't on Mia's side. Even Mia's RHOP co-stars are teaming up against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The backlash happened over the weekend after Mia shared a video showing Jacqueline punching and throwing things at her alleged significant other, with the man on the other end threatening to call the police.In the since-deleted tweet, Mia condoned her frenemy's behavior and called on the network to take...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

657K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy