Joe Giudice gets nothing from the sale of his and ex Teresa's longtime family Jersey home

Joe Giudice was reportedly 'left with nothing' from the sale of his and ex-wife Teresa's longtime family home, which sold in June after 16 months on the market.

In new property records, obtained by The Post, the father-of-four, who was deported to Italy after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud, reportedly did not earn a dime from the transaction.

'The seller is not receiving net proceeds from the sale. Net proceeds from the sale means the net amount due to the seller on the settlement sheet,' the property records said of Joe, while Teresa got '100% of the $2 million.'

Breaking even: Joe Giudice family home reportedly 'was left with nothing' from the sale of his and ex Teresa's longtime family home, which sold in June after 16 months on the market; seen in 2016

Despite receiving the profits of the sale, the reality star's 'mounting debt' from their 'past fraud cases essentially left her with nothing' as well

'At the end of the day, neither one of them received any proceeds from the house,' the source said. 'Teresa didn't get money. Joe didn't get money.'

They added: 'They had a mountain of debt, which they discussed in divorce.'

Family home: In new property records, obtained by The Post, the father-of-four, who was deported to Italy after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud, reportedly did not earn a dime from the transaction; seen in 2015

In December 2021, the former couple's New Jersey mansion was put back on the market after a pending offer from March fell through.

The Montville, New Jersey mansion was in escrow following the sale, however just before Thanksgiving the 10,000 sq ft home was re-listed for $2,248,888 million per The New York Post.

Teresa, 50, had first listed the 6-bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home in September 2020 for $2.5 million but slashed $250,000 off the price tag in January 2021 before it was said to be sold two months later.

Real estate woes: In December 2021, the former couple's New Jersey mansion was put back on the market after a pending offer from March fell through; Teresa pictured in February 2020

The Real Housewife of New Jersey and her former spouse had purchased the home in 2002 for $530,000.

As Joe owned a construction business, the couple customized their house from the ground up and the mansion was completed in 2008.

They had raised their four daughters: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, Audriana 13, in the home, until 2014 when when the couple was convicted and ultimately jailed for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and failing to pay taxes.

Memories: Teresa and her ex Joe had raised their four daughters: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, Audriana 13, in the home, until 2014 when when the couple was convicted and ultimately jailed for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and failing to pay taxes

Amenities: When the reality star filed for divorce in July 2020, she got ownership of their garish mansion - which sits on 3.7 acres and boast amenities including: a gourmet chef's kitchen, an in-ground pool, a Cinderella staircase and a two-story great room; pictured 2020

Teresa did time in jail in 2015 and Joe began his 41-month sentence in 2016, however in October 2018 a judge ruled that he would be deported back to his native Italy after completing his federal sentence.

When the reality star filed for divorce in July 2020, she got ownership of their garish mansion, which sits on 3.7 acres and boast amenities including: a gourmet chef's kitchen, an in-ground pool, a Cinderella staircase and a two-story great room.

'In our divorce settlement, I get the house and Joe walked away with nothing because I paid off all his debt,' Teresa shared in a Bravo confessional.

Over the top: The Real Housewife of New Jersey and her ex-husband Joe (who owned a construction business) had purchased the home in 2002 for $530,000 before customizing it from the ground up

'It's hard for me to sell the house,' she continued. 'Joe and I built the house together; we raised our four daughters in that home...[but] I am ready for a new beginning. I'm looking for a fresh start.'

Less than a year after meeting her now-husband Louie Ruelas, the pair purchased a 7-bed, 7.5-bath house for $3.35 million just down the road from her old home.

That same month she had slashed $250,000 off the sale price of her former mansion after it sat on the market for nearly six months.

New home: On October 7 Teresa and her now- husband Louis Ruelas moved into their new shared home which boasts 7-bedrooms, 7.5-bathrooms which they purchased in January 2021 for $3.35 million; pictured September 6

Grand entrance: The foyer boasts a spiral staircase that the couple had lightened up with a white coat of paint and new carpeting

She also brought in interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis to completely change up the home's décor, before she received the now defunct offer from a buyer in March 2021.

Amid the reported sale, the pair moved into their new property — dubbed Clarence Manor — which sits on 5.6 acres with 7,728 square feet of indoor living space on October 7.

The mansion boasts a home theater, an exercise facility, a six-car detached garage and a pool complete with with waterfalls, a slide, and a cabana.