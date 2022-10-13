Harter’s Quick Clean Up offering shredding service for free

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The time has come to clear out those untouched boxes in your garage.

Harter’s Quick Clean Up in La Crosse will offer their shredding service for free Friday and Saturday.

Now it may not seem like a service that is in high demand, but employees say that last year’s success proves that the community needs this service.

It keeps growing every year,” said Jeff Holmquist, sales and customer service manager at Harter’s. “I always say we can’t beat the last one and the last one we had over 1,000 people come in eight hours.”

Free Shred Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.

No appointment is needed, and this year will be a drive-up service, but expect long lines.

You can bring stapled papers or documents in binders.

The first 100 pounds will be shredded for free.

Harter’s will sort and recycle all scraps after the event.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse’s common council votes against the purchase of a building for affordable housing

Art Fahey retires after 30 years working for the La Crosse Center

Onalaska teen accused of strangulation, stabbing ruled competent

Group files federal lawsuit against City of La Crosse over conversion therapy ban for minors

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.