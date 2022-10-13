Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Fundraiser for fire departments in southwest Nebraska pulls in $70,000 of donations
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — A fundraiser put on by First State Bank in Cambridge culminated Friday with a local 4th grade teacher taking home a brand new Polaris Ranger ATV and thousands of dollars going toward firefighters after what's been a historic and deadly year of wildfires. Friday's drawing was...
NebraskaTV
Sports Extra: Friday, October 14 (Part 2)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Minden 43, Gothenburg 14. York 1, Lincoln Northwest 0 (Forfeit)
NebraskaTV
UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
NebraskaTV
Vital Signs: Experts urge people to get a flu shot ahead of winter
HASTINGS, NEB. — The CDC says there were 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020 with the culprit being the flu. The colder months offer some relief on those scorching temps outside but they can also bring about more infections. Highly trained lab techs at Mary Lanning...
NebraskaTV
Hastings College sweeps Morningside for back-to-back wins
HASTINGS, Neb. — With a pair of Broncos recording double-digit kills, Hastings College defeats Morningside in straight sets (-15, -20, -24) on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. HC went on an 8-0 run to close out the first frame, including two aces from setter Makenna Asher. The Mustangs then...
NebraskaTV
Broncos beat in-state rival Tigers in defensive battle
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team knew Doane had a solid defense just like the Broncos and the defensive battled ensued as Hastings came away with the 14-9 victory on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Neither team did much with their first possession but it was...
