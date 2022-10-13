ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdrege, NE

UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
KEARNEY, NE
Vital Signs: Experts urge people to get a flu shot ahead of winter

HASTINGS, NEB. — The CDC says there were 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020 with the culprit being the flu. The colder months offer some relief on those scorching temps outside but they can also bring about more infections. Highly trained lab techs at Mary Lanning...
HASTINGS, NE
Hastings College sweeps Morningside for back-to-back wins

HASTINGS, Neb. — With a pair of Broncos recording double-digit kills, Hastings College defeats Morningside in straight sets (-15, -20, -24) on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. HC went on an 8-0 run to close out the first frame, including two aces from setter Makenna Asher. The Mustangs then...
HASTINGS, NE
Broncos beat in-state rival Tigers in defensive battle

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team knew Doane had a solid defense just like the Broncos and the defensive battled ensued as Hastings came away with the 14-9 victory on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Neither team did much with their first possession but it was...
HASTINGS, NE

