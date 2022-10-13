Read full article on original website
'Addressing the biggest needs': Community Foundation spreads help across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - A local foundation is fulfilling its mission of making the Tampa Bay area a great place to live by spreading their help around. Daniyah Gay, a student at Academy Prep Center for Tampa, has big plans. She said she wants to be a surgeon or work for NASA asa mathematician.
Lucky Tigre soft opens in South Tampa, Florida’s biggest pumpkin debuts in Carrollwood, and more in Tampa Bay food news
And Florida's first Mighty Quinn's Barbecue debuts in Tampa this month.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is jam-packed with pumpkin patches and corn mazes galore! It’s also safe to say that Halloween […]
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
Reports: 1 of 2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. - This weekend's Mega Millions Jackpot wasn't one of the largest in history, but it was a big deal for one ticket-holder who bought the lucky numbers in Florida. Two tickets matching all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball were sold, meaning two winners will...
Over 30 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Just Friday alone is stacked.
Southwest Florida communities in need of baby supplies after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian decimated communities across Southwest Florida, leaving thousands with no homes, no power, and no way to feed or care for their young children and infants. Susan Beauvois, the executive director for the Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida, said they delivered resources to about 900...
Hispanic Heritage Month: The story of the oldest existing restaurant in Florida
This is the story of the oldest existing restaurant in Florida. The Columbia Restaurant was started by a Cuban immigrant and is a staple of Ybor City.
'This is our forever home': Pinellas County school bus driver receives keys to new home
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Like many people in Tampa Bay, Tomeka Taylor battled rising rents while searching for affordable housing. "We were pretty much homeless when we moved," Taylor, who is also a Pinellas County school bus driver, said. Last year, Taylor and her two boys moved out of a...
81-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed After Car Collides With A Tree In Land O’ Lakes
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – An 81-year-old Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 2:10 pm on Saturday in Land O’ Lakes. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 79-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on US-41, south
University of Florida gifted $100 million, making it the largest gift in its history￼
University of Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Katherine Welles. The University of Florida has announced that it has received a gift of $100 million from the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation. The donation, the biggest from an individual in UF’s history, will be used to advance the University of Florida (UF) Scripps biomedical research campus. The building is located in Jupiter, Florida, and formally joined the University of Florida in early 2022.
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
FEMA Provides $420 Million To Florida Victims Of Hurricane Ian
FEMA is providing rental assistance, hotel stays, repair assistance, reimbursement for temporary lodging and other forms of support for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian who can’t live in their homes. As of today, FEMA has provided $420 million in assistance to help survivors jumpstart
Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
Darren Soto endorses Charlie Crist after unveiling of ‘Boricuas Con Crist’ plan
The plan lays out Crist's agenda to improve the quality of life for Boricuas. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto has announced his support of Charlie Crist as he runs in hopes of unseating Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to endorse Charlie Crist to be the next Governor of Florida,” Soto...
Rick Scott says property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”. Rick Scott again isn’t providing Ron DeSantis much rhetorical cover when it comes to Florida’s property insurance problems. During an interview that aired Sunday, Scott said that rates had “skyrocketed” in the last four years, a time roughly...
Riverview woman’s Publix trip wins her $1 million
A Riverview woman is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
Here’s when tolls will be reinstated on Central Florida roadways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tolls remain suspended across Florida as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, but the lack of toll money coming in is taking a toll on a Central Florida roadway agency. With no toll money coming in for more than two weeks, Central Florida Expressway Authority officials...
