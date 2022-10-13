Read full article on original website
New West Virginia law expected to make towns look better, officials say
The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to become delinquent had 18 months to pay them, with interest, […]
Seize the Opportunity and Say Yes to Amendment 2
West Virginia has made great strides in the last several years by breaking free of decades-old policies that kept our economy moored in the past. We have another opportunity to chart a brighter future, and that is passage of Amendment 2. As a member of the West Virginia Legislature, I’m...
Kanawha County Republican Party “A Vote for the 4 Amendments is a Vote 4 Freedom”
Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee has examined all four constitutional amendments and wholeheartedly supports all four. The four amendments are each a step toward more freedom. Amendment 1 – Freedom from Court Overreach. Amendment 2 – Freedom from Over-Taxation. Amendment 3 – Freedom of Churches from Government Interference...
Metro News
Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
West Virginia leading in fight against CFTC climate change disclosures
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a 21-state coalition in filing formal comments regarding any Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) initiative that would require derivatives markets to make policy changes in the name of climate change. According to its website, the CFTC “protects the public from fraud, manipulation, and abusive practices related to the […]
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
wchstv.com
Six new COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases remain under 1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Mountain State on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,476, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 73-year-old woman from...
He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail
When Kyle Steven Robinson died last year in Southern Regional Jail, the West Virginia Department of Corrections didn’t offer many details besides his name, time of death, and that foul play wasn’t suspected. The agency didn’t say the reason he was there in the first place: charges of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice defends vehicle tax credit proposal
CHARLESTON — A tax credit Gov. Jim Justice proposed earlier this week on the vehicle tangible personal property taxes residents and corporations pay to counties annually is receiving pushback from supporters of a constitutional amendment that would allow those same taxes to be eliminated in the future. Justice announced...
Metro News
Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter
Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
Passage of the 4th Amendment Proposal on Election Day would be an absolutely GAME CHANGER for Public Education in West Virginia
What is the 4th Amendment ballot proposal? In short, if this proposal passes on November 8th it would be an absolute GAME CHANGER (ALL CAPS) for public education in WV. Before one can sincerely and objectively consider this proposal, one must first be willing to acknowledge that our Public Education System is broken and can, in fact, be repaired. An objective look at how our system ranks nationally should be enough to motivate all of us to stop this embarrassing trend. Our teachers deserve much better than what they are getting from the WVDE and our students absolutely deserve a better education than they are receiving. Lowering course standards and subsequently bragging about high graduation rates should never be a substitute for actually graduating students who have a firm grasp on basic mathematics, reading comprehension, science and understanding early American, state, and World History, basic civics, personal finance. This is where the rubber meets the road.
WTRF
West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
wchstv.com
Charleston woman pleads guilty in embezzling more than $28,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty Monday to altering a postal money order and admitted she used her position at the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority to obtain the money order and embezzle more than $28,000, federal prosecutors said. Pamela McDaniel, 68, pleaded guilty to the charges in...
How much legal marijuana tax money are Ohio and West Virginia leaving on the table?
(WTRF) – Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with Federal offenses for marijuana possession, reigniting the conversation around marijuana legalization. A finance website called The Motley Fool recently released a report on state tax revenue from legalized recreational weed. In total, all states took in $10.4 billion, not including medical marijuana. They […]
wchstv.com
Two more COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two more COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Monday the deaths of a 73-year-old woman and a 95-year-old woman from virus-related causes. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 731. Active...
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mason County company helping Hurricane Ian victims
LETART, W.Va. — Alloy companies in West Virginia and Kentucky have contributed $50,000 to provide critical emergency relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian. Felman Production of West Virginia in Mason County and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky joined forces to provide meals, water and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers and first responders in partnership with Miami-based parent company, Felman Trading Americas.
Wapiti in the Mountain State
Randy Kelley lives with an elk herd. Hardly a day goes by that he and his staff in the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) aren’t doing something with an elk. Surveying habitat, tracking one with satellite GPS, replacing tracking collars, or any one of a hundred tasks that go with growing the newest elk herd in the eastern United States. Kelley has been the project leader since its start in 2015.
Upcoming meeting to determine fate of Fayette Animal Shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00am. Topics of discussion will include discussion and decision regarding the animal shelter, funding requests for new police cruisers and...
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
