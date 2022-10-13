Read full article on original website
Ella Travolta Posts Touching Tribute To Late Mom Kelly Preston 2 Years After Her Death: Watch
Ella Bleu Travolta honored her mom Kelly Preston for her birthday two years after her death with a moving Instagram post on Thursday, October 13. The actress, 22, shared a series of photos of Kelly, who passed away at 57 years old in July 2020, to show how much she misses her mom. Along with the pictures, Kelly wrote “Happy Birthday, Mamma,” on the slides and she captioned the post with more love for her. “We love you,” she wrote.
Essence
Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death
The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
Kevin Hart mourns the death of his father: 'Gone but never forgotten'
Comedian Kevin Hart shared a series of photos of his late father, Henry Witherspoon, enjoying good times with his children and grandchildren.
TODAY.com
Reese Witherspoon shares rare pic of her older brother, John, in honor of his 50th birthday
Reese Witherspoon is sending sweet birthday wishes to her older brother, John, on his 50th birthday. "Happy 50th birthday to my big Bro John!! Thank you for teaching me how to change a flat tire, skip rocks on the lake, build a fort in the backyard and catch so many frogs," the "Legally Blonde" franchise star wrote next to a pic of her and her brother that she posted Oct. 12 on Instagram.
Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More
Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
Soulja Boy welcomes first child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez
Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez’s first child arrived last month. The couple debuted their baby boy via Instagram on Sept. 30. “Lil Soulja daddy love u 🥹🥹🥹🙏🏾,” the rapper, 32, wrote at the time. Martinez, for her part, gushed, “This was an amazing...
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
TVOvermind
Priscilla Presley Still Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Grandson
Being raised in the spotlight is rarely easy. Many believe being raised in a famous family is a fun and exciting thing, and it may be for some. It may be fun in many situations, to be honest. However, having the constant pressure of the world watch your every move, everything you do and say being dissected by every living human, and always being in the spotlight can take a toll. For Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren, being the grandchildren of the late, great Elvis Presley is often a burden. Being compared to the great legend himself is not always easy, and constantly being in the public eye can be difficult. Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren handle their secondhand fame in their own ways, but it is the shocking death of her grandson that has her still in mourning.
realitytitbit.com
American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death
Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday
Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary
Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!. The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Nicole Ari Parker stuns in red ensemble on set for 'And Just Like That...'
Nicole Ari Parker gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her ravishing red ensemble on the set of "And Just Like That..."
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Exchange Loving Messages On Instagram Amid Divorce Announcement
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict seemingly still have love for each other as the former more openly embraces their new chapters. The divorcing couple exchanged warm messages underneath an Instagram post by Mowry thanking her community for support since she announced the duo’s split. “Every book starts with a...
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 'Remarkable' Twins Harper and Gideon's Birthday
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins celebrate their golden birthdays as they turn 12 on Oct. 12 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins are celebrating their golden birthday. On Wednesday, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott turned 12 years old, marking the special occasion where they turn the age of their date of birth (Oct. 12). The Uncoupled star, 49, shared sweet pictures hugging each of his kids on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption reflecting on the major milestone moment. "Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the...
TVOvermind
Brian Austin Green’s Lady Loves from Start to Finish
Brian Austin Green is not a man whose name you see in the press often. Despite the fact that he was one of the 90s biggest stars thanks to his role in the hit television drama 90210, he never really hit it big on his own. His life was made bigger by the women with whom he kept company. His marriage to actress Megan Fox, for example, is almost always the reason he was in the news following the end of the show. Then, their divorce was the reason he was in the news. Now, he’s in the news again, and it’s because of the new woman in his life.
Luke Bryan Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Late 'Idol' Alum Willie Spence
Willie Spence finished runner-up on 'American Idol' in its 19th season. He died in a tragic car crash in Tennessee at age 23.
