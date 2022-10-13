Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
newschannel20.com
Chatham community holds festival to help local schools
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — It was a weekend filled with events aimed at helping foster a tight-knit community. On Sunday, Chatham business and community members held a fall festival on Mulberry Street. Local vendors were on site for people to see the best items Chatham has to offer. Organizers...
newschannel20.com
Pillsbury Mills Plant revamp moving forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Moving Pillsbury Forward held a tour and informational meeting for Springfield on Wednesday. The not-for-profit group has finished its environmental study and assessment of the Pillsbury Mills Plant property and says the results show that clearing out the property safely is possible. Their hope is to see the community thrive once it's finished.
newschannel20.com
Bus tour around Illinois celebrates Manufacturing Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois is celebrating Manufacturing Month throughout October with a statewide bus tour. The bus tour made its way to Springfield on Friday and stopped at the Illinois Capitol Building. The bus went 2,100 miles visiting manufacturing facilities, colleges, and high schools across Illinois to highlight...
newschannel20.com
The Lincoln Library is making changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is making changes when it comes to holding books. They will no longer require you to have your full last name on the hold shelf. Now it will be the first three letters of your last name, the first two letters of...
newschannel20.com
Illinois has seen 17 officer related shootings in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week, there have been several officers across the United States shot in the line of duty including the two officers shot in Decatur on Wednesday, Oct. 12. With this short-span increase of officers shot, we researched the numbers to see the trends of officer-involved shootings in Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Rally to get lower-income people to vote
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One Illinois organization is working to get lower-income voters out to the polls. On Saturday, the Illinois Poor People's Campaign held a march in Springfield to encourage low-income people to register and vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The march was one of two dozen...
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Illinois Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 105. Macon County Coroner Michael Day says the two-vehicle crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 on Illinois Route 105 near Illini Road in Macon County. The victim was identified as Clayton T....
newschannel20.com
Paralyzed former BMX racer rides again to promote hope
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Riding bikes to celebrate acceptance and never giving up. On Sunday, the Springfield community came together to support former BMX racer Justin Harris, 20 years after an accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. Harris, his family, friends, and community members joined together to...
newschannel20.com
5 juveniles admit to damaging bathroom at Shelby County park
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Five juveniles have admitted to damaging the bathrooms at Cowden City Park in Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office began looking for the suspects after the bathrooms were vandalized sometime between Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Monday, Oct. 10. Officials say arrangements for restitution and...
newschannel20.com
Seal order lifted for some at Taylorville Kroger
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has temporarily lifted the seal order for certain people at the Taylorville Kroger. The Kroger, located at 201 East Bidwell Street, was closed in July when the IEPA issued a seal order against the grocery store due to asbestos contamination.
1043theparty.com
Lithia Boat Ramp at Lake Shelbyville Closed
Lithia Boat Ramp at Lake Shelbyville will be closed through Monday, October 17, 2022, for routine maintenance. If you plan on fishing, please use another ramp for now.
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County Sheriff's Office tackles Pink Patch Project
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is showing its support for breast cancer awareness. More than 700 law enforcement agencies nationwide are taking part in the Pink Patch Program. The program is a campaign to increase public awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds to...
newschannel20.com
School nurse selling cookies for injured football player's family
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The community continues to support injured Pleasant Plains athlete Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family. To help pay for medical expenses, New Berlin Elementary School's nurse will be hosting a cookie kit fundraiser. The kits are $30 each with a portion of proceeds going toward...
newschannel20.com
Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
newschannel20.com
Balloon release in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Glenwood community on Friday honored a young girl who died from a gunshot wound. Destiny Kling, 11, died a year ago. The community held a balloon release in memory of Destiny at the Chatham Community Park Playground. Destiny was a firecracker. Se was she...
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
newschannel20.com
Two killed in crash in Sangamon County
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two drivers were killed after a two-vehicle collision on Illinois State Route 4 just south of Chatham late Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the drivers of each vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims are a 17-year-old female...
