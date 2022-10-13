Read full article on original website
Related
WZZM 13
GRBJ: Ottawa County, Hope College partner on EV assessment
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — GRBJ—As electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, a local partnership will help determine the need and demand for electric vehicle chargers in Ottawa County. County leaders recently have teamed up with Hope College to conduct what they said will be a first-of-its-kind countywide...
WZZM 13
Jack Provencher proves to be security blanket for GVSU football
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 2 Grand Valley State took down No. 1 Ferris State in the thrilling 22-21 Anchor Bone Classic showdown. Lakers senior running back Jack Provencher scored the first and last touchdowns of the ball game for Grand Valley State. "So happy for Jack," GVSU head...
WZZM 13
BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges
IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
WZZM 13
Comeback falls short as Hope drops third straight with 28-26 loss to Alma
ALMA, Mich — A fourth-quarter rally by the Hope College football team came short Saturday afternoon as the Flying Dutchmen were defeated by Alma College, 28-26, at Bahlke Field in Alma. The loss dropped Hope to 0-3 in MIAA play and 3-4 overall heading into the Saturday, Oct. 15,...
WZZM 13
A changing economy could take a toll on your 401K; Can you handle the risk?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’ve been reading and hearing a lot about the state of our economy and that may have you looking at your 401K and wondering what’s been the impact on your retirement account. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services says if you’re nearing retirement,...
WZZM 13
No. 2 GVSU takes down No. 1 Ferris State in thrilling 22-21 win
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 2 Grand Valley State claimed a 22-21 victory at No. 1 Ferris State Saturday afternoon before an overflow crowd of 12,661 at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids, Michigan. GVSU, 7-0 overall and 2-0 in GLIAC action, will host Northern Michigan next Saturday (Oct....
WZZM 13
Griffins drop home opener to San Diego 6-2
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The San Diego Gulls played spoiler to the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home opener with a 6-2 win on Friday in front of a sellout crowd at Van Andel Arena. A high-flying, five-goal second period defined the game, as the Gulls built a 4-2 advantage before tacking on two more tallies in the third.
WZZM 13
Davenport scores last second touchdown to win shootout over Wayne State 47-43
CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Davenport football team provided some late-game drama on Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated (6-0) with a 47-43 win over Wayne State in GLIAC action. The game was back-and-forth in the first half and tied at 21 going into halftime. The teams traded touchdowns going into...
WZZM 13
13 Weather: Our First Snow Of The Year In The Forecast!
We are awaiting the first snow of the year here in Grand Rapids, and it could come by Monday! Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest details!
