ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WZZM 13

GRBJ: Ottawa County, Hope College partner on EV assessment

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — GRBJ—As electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, a local partnership will help determine the need and demand for electric vehicle chargers in Ottawa County. County leaders recently have teamed up with Hope College to conduct what they said will be a first-of-its-kind countywide...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Jack Provencher proves to be security blanket for GVSU football

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 2 Grand Valley State took down No. 1 Ferris State in the thrilling 22-21 Anchor Bone Classic showdown. Lakers senior running back Jack Provencher scored the first and last touchdowns of the ball game for Grand Valley State. "So happy for Jack," GVSU head...
ALLENDALE, MI
WZZM 13

BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges

IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

No. 2 GVSU takes down No. 1 Ferris State in thrilling 22-21 win

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 2 Grand Valley State claimed a 22-21 victory at No. 1 Ferris State Saturday afternoon before an overflow crowd of 12,661 at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids, Michigan. GVSU, 7-0 overall and 2-0 in GLIAC action, will host Northern Michigan next Saturday (Oct....
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Griffins drop home opener to San Diego 6-2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The San Diego Gulls played spoiler to the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home opener with a 6-2 win on Friday in front of a sellout crowd at Van Andel Arena. A high-flying, five-goal second period defined the game, as the Gulls built a 4-2 advantage before tacking on two more tallies in the third.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy