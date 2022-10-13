ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Commentary: Appreciate UW QB Michael Penix Jr. and WR Rome Odunze while you can, Husky fans

Appreciate them while you can, Huskies fans. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze produced a pair of record-setting performances Saturday, lifting the Huskies to a 49-39 homecoming victory over Arizona. Penix – a redshirt junior and Indiana transfer – completed 36 of 44 passes (81.8%) and threw for 516 yards, obliterating Cody Pickett’s single-game record (455 yards in 2001). The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder accounted for five touchdowns, four through the air and one on the ground.
SEATTLE, WA
Former Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie waived by Memphis Grizzlies

Former Gonzaga standout forward Killian Tillie was waived Saturday by the Memphis Grizzlies, four days before the team’s season opener. Tillie battled injuries during his GU career and in his first two seasons in the NBA. He was sidelined for most of the second half of last season with a back injury that required a medical procedure. He told reporters he wasn’t 100% recovered from the back injury at the Grizzlies media day in late September. He didn’t play in any preseason games.
MEMPHIS, TN

