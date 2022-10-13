Read full article on original website
Commentary: Appreciate UW QB Michael Penix Jr. and WR Rome Odunze while you can, Husky fans
Appreciate them while you can, Huskies fans. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze produced a pair of record-setting performances Saturday, lifting the Huskies to a 49-39 homecoming victory over Arizona. Penix – a redshirt junior and Indiana transfer – completed 36 of 44 passes (81.8%) and threw for 516 yards, obliterating Cody Pickett’s single-game record (455 yards in 2001). The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder accounted for five touchdowns, four through the air and one on the ground.
What did this college wrestler do when his teammate was attacked by a grizzly bear?
College wrestlers from Cedar City and Evanston, Wyoming, were sent to a Montana hospital for care following the surprise attack by a grizzly bear. they are expected to make a full recovery, said Northwest College President Lisa Watson.
Former Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie waived by Memphis Grizzlies
Former Gonzaga standout forward Killian Tillie was waived Saturday by the Memphis Grizzlies, four days before the team’s season opener. Tillie battled injuries during his GU career and in his first two seasons in the NBA. He was sidelined for most of the second half of last season with a back injury that required a medical procedure. He told reporters he wasn’t 100% recovered from the back injury at the Grizzlies media day in late September. He didn’t play in any preseason games.
Former Gonzaga standout Brandon Clarke lands four-year, $52 million contract extension with Memphis
Brandon Clarke, who has been dependable off the bench and as a spot starter in three NBA seasons, has agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis had until Monday to extend Clarke’s rookie scale contract or he would have become an restricted free agent...
