Former Gonzaga standout forward Killian Tillie was waived Saturday by the Memphis Grizzlies, four days before the team’s season opener. Tillie battled injuries during his GU career and in his first two seasons in the NBA. He was sidelined for most of the second half of last season with a back injury that required a medical procedure. He told reporters he wasn’t 100% recovered from the back injury at the Grizzlies media day in late September. He didn’t play in any preseason games.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO