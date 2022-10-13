Read full article on original website
McLaughlin, McDermott Help Squads Stay Unbeaten
As the fall sports post-season officially gets underway on Monday morning in Wilbraham, just a handful of Berkshire County teams can boast of undefeated records. This week's iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week each played a big role in keeping their teams unbeaten. Wahconah golfer Pat McLaughlin was a consistent medalist...
Pittsfield Pitches Shutout at South Hadley
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield senior Keanu Arce-Jackson scored three touchdowns to help the Generals win at home on Friday in a 48-0 blowout of South Hadley. Arce-Jackson was one of four players to cross the goal line for Pittsfield, with junior Dashaun Brown scoring two touchdowns and senior Francis Mensah and sophomore Marcus Jubrey each scoring one.
Drury Girls Blast Hampden Charter
CHICOPEE, Mass. – Hannah Lacasse had a first-half hat trick Friday to lead the Drury girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Hampden Charter. Madison Saunders scored a pair of goals, and Ashlyn Hayden, Brooke Bishop and Hailey Kingsley each found the back of the net. Bishop split...
Belchertown Volleyball Outlasts Lenox in Five Sets
LENOX, Mass. – Hailey Armold had a strong all around game for the Lenox volleyball team in a five-set loss to Belchertown on Friday. Armold recorded 13 digs to go with five aces and five kills in the 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 19-25, 15-6 loss. “Her numerous sacrifices may have...
Mahar Boys Top Lenox
ORANGE, Mass. – Gavin Sullivan and Dominic Whitman scored two goals apiece Friday to lead the Mahar boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Lenox. Ian Bridges scored a goal and set up a score from Kemp Stites for the Millionaires. Lenox (2-9) goes to Frontier on Monday.
Defense the Difference for Taconic Volleyball in Road Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Natalia Dos Santos pulled up 34 digs to lead the Taconic volleyball team to victory at Sci-Tech. Brenna McNeice had 30 digs, and Ciana Bennett had 20 on a solid night for the Thunder’s defense. “The way they covered the floor tonight was absolutely amazing,”...
McCann Tech Girls Battle Ware to Scoreless Tie
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The McCann Tech girls soccer team has had better results on the scoreboard this fall, but its coach could not have felt much better after a 0-0 tie against Ware on Friday afternoon. "This was one of the better physical, complete, hustling games that we've played,"...
Mount Greylock Earns Big Shutout at Palmer
PALMER, Mass. -- Mai O'Connor made five saves, and Lily McDermott scored the game-winner Friday as the Mount Greylock girls soccer program took a big step forward with a 1-0 win at Palmer. The Panthers beat Mount Greylock three times last fall: 6-2 in Williamstown, 4-2 in Palmer at 2-1...
Schwab, Wildcats Top Mount Greylock in Five Sets
LEE, Mass. – Autumn Schwab pulled up 36 digs Friday as the Lee volleyball team pulled out a five-set win over Mount Greylock. Karalynn Hopkins had 12 kills to go with 19 digs and nine aces in the 25-11, 22-25, 8-25, 25-23, 17-15 win. MaKayla Schuerer passed out 25...
Wahconah's Pickard Throws Five TDs in Win over Amherst
Pickard threw for 168 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Amherst. All five of those touchdown throws came in the first half, when the only thing that could stop the Wahconah offense was the clock. In fact, the first string Wahconah offense was not stopped all night,...
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
Henderson's Four TDs Lead Spartans Past McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Monument Mountain continued to dominate as it defeated McCann Tech, 45-6, Friday night on the road. It was a dream start for the Spartans (4-1) as they took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to set the mood for the rest of the game with the first of Nick Henderson’s four touchdowns on the night.
Visually Impaired Students Unite for White Cane Awareness Day at Pittsfield High
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Yes we can" was the phrase of the day on Friday as students with visual impairments gathered at Pittsfield High School to celebrate White Cane Awareness Day. "It's nice for them to know that there are others dealing with the same situations," said Lynn Shortis, a...
Ready Set Play Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Preschool operators Melissa and Kenneth Fawcett are embarking on a new adventure in opening an indoor playground on Merrill Road. The Fawcetts opened the Ready Set Learn preschool eight years ago in Dalton and, last week, opened Ready Set Play for young children. "I feel like...
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
Daytime Paving Scheduled on Sections of Route 8
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 from the Deerfield Street intersection in Pittsfield and then north to the town line for Lanesborough and Cheshire. The work will take place daily from Tuesday, Oct. 18, through...
Mission Restaurant to Close at the End of the Month
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —After 15 years on North Street, Mission Restaurant will be closing its doors on Halloween. The news was announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. "We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all our patrons for making Mission such an incredible part of downtown Pittsfield through the years. A special thank you to our team members, past and present, who brought their passion and talents to the restaurant shift after shift – though our chapter together may be closing, the memories and experiences we've shared are timeless," the post read.
Pittsfield School Committee OKs Higher Custodial Wages
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee on Wednesday approved a memorandum of agreement with the district custodial union through 2025, bumping up senior custodians' hourly wages by over a dollar. The approval was unanimous with no public conversation after about an hour in executive session. The custodial union is...
MCLA Welcomes Seven New Faculty Members
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) is pleased to announce that seven new faculty members will be joining the Trailblazer community for the College’s fall semester: Eunice Uhm, Mariah Hepworth, Omotara Adeeko, Carter J. Carter, Darren Johnson, Amy Shapiro, and Kara Corlew. New faculty...
Burst water main dismisses Pittsfield middle schoolers
Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.
