WTOP
GM Beane’s impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the...
WTOP
Jets’ D-line soaring during team’s early season surge
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers’ face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too. The New York Jets’...
NFL・
MAQB: Don’t Overthink It. A Consistent Eagles Offense Will Take Them Far
Philadelphia is 6–0 after a win over the Cowboys on Sunday, thanks to a consistent ground effort, while a flexible Giants defense proved to be key vs. the Ravens.
WTOP
Burrow to Chase in clutch looks familiar to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Whether it turns around Cincinnati’s season remains to be seen – there are 11 games to go – but the Bengals took a step in the right direction with their come-from-behind 30-26 win at New Orleans on Sunday. The Bengals completed the rally...
WTOP
Monday’s Transactions
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola. BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
NFL・
WTOP
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person...
WTOP
Falcons’ confidence grows, tied with Bucs atop NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
WTOP
Colts receiving group takes major step in win over Jaguars
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard spent the spring and summer insisting the Colts receiving group would be strong, deep and productive. Yes, they expected it to take time for a young, mostly unproven group of receivers to grow into new roles and...
WTOP
Titans, Nashville set final piece of deal for new stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have lined up the last financing for an estimated $2.1 billion domed stadium that will put the franchise in position to host a Super Bowl once the new building opens with a target date of the beginning of the 2026 season. The...
WTOP
Mystics coach-in-waiting Eric Thibault prepared for whatever opportunities lie ahead
Mystics coach-in-waiting is prepared for whatever opportunities lie ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As far back as Eric Thibault can remember, he was one to tag along with his dad at basketball practices. He thought having a year-long calendar centered around basketball was the coolest thing. From Mike Thibault coaching through the NBA, the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association and even into the WNBA during his summers off from college, Eric made a point to be there whenever he could.
WTOP
Hornets’ James Bouknight arrested for DWI in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight has been arrested for driving while impaired just days before the team was set to open the regular season. Bouknight was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to a police report. Bond was set at $2,500.
WTOP
Jordan Goodwin ready to help Wizards’ defense after landing 2-way contract
WASHINGTON — You often hear from athletes who get a small glimpse of playing at the highest level, that simply getting there isn’t enough, the accomplishment only motivates them to work harder in order to achieve a long and stable career. That was Jordan Goodwin’s takeaway when he was called up last season to play two games for the Wizards and it once again shapes his perspective about earning the team’s second 2-way contract out of training camp.
