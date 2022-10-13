WASHINGTON — You often hear from athletes who get a small glimpse of playing at the highest level, that simply getting there isn’t enough, the accomplishment only motivates them to work harder in order to achieve a long and stable career. That was Jordan Goodwin’s takeaway when he was called up last season to play two games for the Wizards and it once again shapes his perspective about earning the team’s second 2-way contract out of training camp.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO