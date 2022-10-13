ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringo Starr Cancels Remainder Of Tour After Getting COVID

By David Moye
 3 days ago

Ringo Starr has canceled the remaining dates of his 2022 tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again.

The former Beatles drummer had already canceled several scheduled concerts in Canada with his All Starr Band before announcing on Thursday that all remaining tour dates had been dropped.

According to Starr’s website, there were only five days left on the tour besides the previously canceled shows: three in California and two in Mexico City.

The drummer, singer and songwriter is 82.

