Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wunc.org

Vigils held as Raleigh shooting shatters quiet neighborhood's peace

Community members in Raleigh held vigils over the weekend after last Thursday’s shooting that left five people dead and two injured. One woman — 59-year-old Marcille Lynn Gardner — remains in critical condition, as does the 15-year-old male suspect. The people who were shot and killed are...
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RALEIGH, NC
850wftl.com

15-year-old Austin Thompson identified as Raliegh Mass Shooter

(RALEIGH, North Carolina)– Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old shooting suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wearing camouflage and carrying a shotgun, Thompson roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail, and a golf course during the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WLTX.com

Mayor: Five people killed by shooter in Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina says five people have been killed, including an off-duty police officer, in a shooting inside a neighborhood in the city. Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin confirmed just after 9 p.m. that the suspected shooter was "contained" inside a residence but did not...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
SELMA, NC

