Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
wunc.org
Vigils held as Raleigh shooting shatters quiet neighborhood's peace
Community members in Raleigh held vigils over the weekend after last Thursday’s shooting that left five people dead and two injured. One woman — 59-year-old Marcille Lynn Gardner — remains in critical condition, as does the 15-year-old male suspect. The people who were shot and killed are...
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
cbs17
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
Retired Kernersville officer ministers to Raleigh community, days after 5 people were killed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Healing, that was the message shared in the Hedingham neighborhood on Saturday. On Thursday, shots echoed throughout the neighborhood's quiet suburban streets, killing 5 and injuring 2 others. With candles in hand and heavy hearts, the shaken community gathered to remember those lost. Along with the...
850wftl.com
15-year-old Austin Thompson identified as Raliegh Mass Shooter
(RALEIGH, North Carolina)– Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old shooting suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wearing camouflage and carrying a shotgun, Thompson roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail, and a golf course during the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Church congregations remember victims of Raleigh mass shooting, offer support to neighbors
Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, some communities gathered for the first time on Sunday, praying for the victims.
Here’s what we know about Raleigh, NC shooting after 5 killed, including a police officer
Here’s the latest on the Raleigh shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood, off the Neuse River Greenway.
Raleigh shooting: One of the 5 people killed is a Chaminade Julienne graduate
DAYTON — UPDATE: 12:50 P.M. Chaminade Julienne responded to News Center 7 and confirmed Nicole Connors was a 1988 graduate. Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, is a 1988 Chaminade Julienne graduate who is being remembered by friends and a former classmate.
Raleigh mourns after 5 people killed in shooting, including off-duty officer
A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting is in custody after a massive manhunt in northeastern Raleigh.
WRAL
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
cbs17
Police launch death investigation in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police. At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check. The location has not been released. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was...
WLTX.com
Mayor: Five people killed by shooter in Raleigh, NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina says five people have been killed, including an off-duty police officer, in a shooting inside a neighborhood in the city. Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin confirmed just after 9 p.m. that the suspected shooter was "contained" inside a residence but did not...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
Report: Off-duty cop dead, more shot in North Carolina
An off-duty cop was reportedly shot dead in North Carolina Thursday. Multiple people were apparently shot, with some transported to a local hospital and others believed to be dead.
At sunrise, a familiar Raleigh neighborhood wakes to a tragedy
”I know exactly where he was killing people.... My dog knows dogs on that trail. There’s dads every quarter mile. But, well, if there’s a kid with a gun, he’s got a killing field.”
5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood, including officer; Suspect in custody, police say
RALEIGH — Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured Thursday during a shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed at 9 p.m. The teenage suspect was arrested, police later tweeted. One of the injured is a K-9 officer, officials...
Comments / 0