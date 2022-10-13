ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

Levelland community mourning animal control officer killed in crash

By Adam D. Young, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
A Levelland animal control officer was killed and another city employee was injured in a crash Thursday north of the city.

The city of Levelland released a statement confirming the crash and identifying 38-year-old Crystal Goforth as the animal control officer who was killed in the crash while responding to a call for service that took them north of Levelland on U.S. Highway 385.

Jon Corder, 41, another employee in the vehicle, was critically injured in the crash and taken by AeroCare to a Lubbock hospital.

Other information about the crash was not immediately available as it remains under investigation.

Levelland leaders released statements mourning the loss of Goforth and calling for prayers for Corder.

“We lost Crystal at the scene today,” said Police Chief Albert Garcia. “We lost a kind, hardworking, animal loving member of our family. This loss leaves a void in our team and in our hearts.”

Goforth has worked in the Animal Control division since 2019.

She was married to City of Levelland Wastewater Superintendent, Joshua Goforth. They have a 15-year-old son.“Crystal was a blessing every day. I have been blessed with the best team in the world,” said Capt. Tammie McDonald, who, according to the statement from the city, regularly finds opportunities to brag on her Animal Control and Animal Shelter staff.Corder remained in an intensive care unit late Thursday.“We have members of our department standing by at the hospital with Jon’s family, ready to help in any way,” said Garcia. “We could use some prayer warriors right now.”Corder has worked in Animal Control since March 2021, and, along with Goforth, has been instrumental in increasing visibility and marketability of Levelland's shelter animals, according to the city.“This isn’t an easy job, but he’s got a heart for this type of work,” said McDonald.The loss has left the city's Animal Control and Shelter staff shorthanded.“Due to today’s tragic loss and injury, the City of Levelland isn’t able to answer animal control calls for service. We ask for the public’s patience at this time,” said Garcia.

City Manager Brandon Anderson described Thursday as a dark day for the city."We humbly ask for prayers for the Goforth and Corder families as well as our City family," he said.

