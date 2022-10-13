ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Police ID bicyclist killed in south Lubbock crash

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning collision that left a 51-year-old woman dead.

Officers were called about 6:51 a.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of 82nd Street for reports of a collision with injuries involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist.

According to LPD, once officers arrived on the scene they located Shanna Roe with serious injuries. She was transported to University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the truck, driven by 66-year-old Luis Cisneros, was traveling west in the 900 block of 82nd Street, as Roe was attempting to cross 82nd Street on a bicycle from the south to the north when the two collided.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

