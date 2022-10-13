Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
"Now the real work begins," Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha in need of volunteers
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha is one step closer in their effort in providing bicycles to Nebraskan children who may not have one. In September, Fox 42 News reported on the organizations need for bicycle donations- their goal was to get 500 bikes. "Which we're really...
fox42kptm.com
Photo Gallery: Fall Sunday at Lake Cunningham
It was a cool and sunny Sunday, and lots of people came out to Lake Cunningham in north central Omaha to hike, bike, boat, and fish amid the fall colors. (Photos: Geoff Roth/Fox 42. News)
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
fox42kptm.com
Voter registration deadline for 2022 Gubernatorial General Election is Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Douglas County voter registration deadline for the 2022 Gubernatorial General Election is Friday, October 21, according to a press release from the Douglas County Election Commission. This deadline includes for the following:. Online registration before midnight. Mailed registration postmarked. Voter registration at DMV offices,...
fox42kptm.com
Tricks and treats, movies, and more: among the fun things to do the week of Oct. 17
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Spooky boardgames, Halloween-themed painting class, Click Clack Duck, Tricks and Treats, and Rocky Horror Picture Show are among the fun things to do the week of October 17. Spooky boardgames can be played at the Backlot Taphouse in Aksarben Village on Tuesday, October 18 at...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD: 16-year-old accused of threatening to bring a gun to school charged
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A 16-year-old boy who is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school is being charged with making threats, according to a press release from Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). On Sunday evening, police were made aware of a video the boy had...
