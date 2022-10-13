ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Photo Gallery: Fall Sunday at Lake Cunningham

It was a cool and sunny Sunday, and lots of people came out to Lake Cunningham in north central Omaha to hike, bike, boat, and fish amid the fall colors. (Photos: Geoff Roth/Fox 42. News)
OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
Voter registration deadline for 2022 Gubernatorial General Election is Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Douglas County voter registration deadline for the 2022 Gubernatorial General Election is Friday, October 21, according to a press release from the Douglas County Election Commission. This deadline includes for the following:. Online registration before midnight. Mailed registration postmarked. Voter registration at DMV offices,...
