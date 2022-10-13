ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellness Wednesday: Hot and Sour Soup

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDDA1_0iY92xot00

Ingredients

For the Broth

6 cups Chicken Stock

2-inch knob ginger, sliced

2 cloves garlic, smashed with the side of a knife

6 scallions, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

Kosher salt

For the Garnish

1 ounce dried wood-ear mushrooms or 2 ounces of fresh wood-ear mushroom

1 ounce dried daylilies or julienned bamboo shoots

6 ounces extra firm tofu, cut into thin matchsticks

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

To Serve

1 1/2 teaspoons ground white pepper (or more to taste)

1/4 cup Chinkiang vinegar (see notes)

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions

1/4 cup picked fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

  1. Add ginger, garlic, and scallions to the chicken stock and simmer gently for 20 minutes.  Strain the stock.
  2. Combine 2 teaspoons cornstarch with 2 teaspoons water in a small bowl and mix with a fork. Add to broth. Add soy sauce and sesame oil. Bring to a simmer and keep warm.  It should thicken just a little bit.
  3. Soak mushrooms in warm water for at least 30 minutes.  When soft, cut into strips.
  4. Beat egg and ½ teaspoon corn starch
  5. When broth is ready add, mushrooms, bamboo, tofu, and any other garnishes.  Bring to a boil then drop down to a simmer.  Slowly add the egg and cornstarch mixture in a while stirring gently.  Season with salt if needed
  6. Right before serving, stir in white pepper and vinegar.  Garnish with sesame oil, scallions, and cilantro.  Individuals can add more pepper and vinegar to their own tastes.
