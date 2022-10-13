Wellness Wednesday: Hot and Sour Soup

Take your favorite Mexican dish and turn it in to this tasty and easy Chicken Enchilada Soup. A filling soup full of delicious enchilada flavors!. It's officially soup season! There is just something about soup that is so comforting when you get those first few chilly days of fall. So I start thinking of different soup ideas. My Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe is so popular that I thought I'd try to make another soup based on another favorite Mexican meal - enchiladas! It has very simple ingredients that easily come together to make a fabulously flavored and filling soup!

RECIPES ・ 20 DAYS AGO