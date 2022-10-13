Read full article on original website
WVNews
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he's a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for...
WVNews
Burrow to Chase in clutch looks familiar to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Whether it turns around Cincinnati’s season remains to be seen – there are 11 games to go – but the Bengals took a step in the right direction with their come-from-behind 30-26 win at New Orleans on Sunday. The Bengals completed the rally...
WVNews
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE (AP) — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Gophers get commitment from 5-star center Dennis Evans
The 7-foot-1 center picked Minnesota over TCU.
Kansas Jayhawks begin season ranked in Top 5
The reigning national champions were tabbed as the #5 team in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.
WVNews
Aledo wins top-10 matchup, sits 4th in Texas 5A D-I rankings
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.
