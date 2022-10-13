Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Related
Xenia Daily Gazette
Rams set up matchup for OHC title
SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview flexed its strength with a dominant 51-0 win at Catholic Central. The Rams had its best rushing performance of the season, gaining 410 yards on the ground while averaging 9.3 yards per carry. Greeneview outgained the Irish by almost 400 yards as its defense held Daniel Kamara, the OHC’s leading rusher, to 29 total yards. It was the first time this season he did not reach 100.
Xenia Daily Gazette
State football polls released, postseasons get underway
Bellbrook sophomore CJ Scohy fired a 70 at the Southwest District Tournament held at Heatherwoode Golf Club to medal the event by two strokes and qualify for this week’s Division I state tournament. Scohy’s qualification marks the second straight year a Bellbrook player has earned a spot. Bellbrook as...
UC Moves in Latest National Polls
The Bearcats had the week off ahead of a two-week road trip.
dayton.com
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
Pumpkin chuck held Saturday at WPAFB
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 17th annual free pumpkin chuck event was held Saturday. According to a release, Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) held their annual free pumpkin chuck event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5901 Airway Road in Riverside. The event was open to the public and the public were encouraged […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Dayton Public Schools superintendent named ‘Ohio Superintendent of the Year’
DAYTON — The Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) has named Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli the 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year. The annual award is presented to one superintendent in the state, according to a spokesperson for the school district. The last superintendent to receive...
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
1017thepoint.com
SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS
(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
WLWT 5
Pilot taken to hospital after plane crashes into Ohio cornfield
NEW LEBANON, Ohio — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crashed into a cornfield near Dayton, Ohio. According to our NBC affiliate WDTN, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field in New Lebanon round 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue on the report of a shooting victim around 1:35 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital after...
dayton.com
Table 33 moving to Dayton Arcade
A Dayton restaurant located near the Schuster Center is moving its current operation to the Dayton Arcade. According to a press release from Cross Street Partners, Table 33 is relocating to the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building, located at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets. Construction...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash on SR 4 in Riverside
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 was closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Comments / 0