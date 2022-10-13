ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellbrook, OH

Xenia Daily Gazette

Rams set up matchup for OHC title

SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview flexed its strength with a dominant 51-0 win at Catholic Central. The Rams had its best rushing performance of the season, gaining 410 yards on the ground while averaging 9.3 yards per carry. Greeneview outgained the Irish by almost 400 yards as its defense held Daniel Kamara, the OHC’s leading rusher, to 29 total yards. It was the first time this season he did not reach 100.
JAMESTOWN, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

State football polls released, postseasons get underway

Bellbrook sophomore CJ Scohy fired a 70 at the Southwest District Tournament held at Heatherwoode Golf Club to medal the event by two strokes and qualify for this week’s Division I state tournament. Scohy’s qualification marks the second straight year a Bellbrook player has earned a spot. Bellbrook as...
BELLBROOK, OH
dayton.com

How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees

Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Three departments respond to Piqua fire

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pumpkin chuck held Saturday at WPAFB

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 17th annual free pumpkin chuck event was held Saturday. According to a release, Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) held their annual free pumpkin chuck event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5901 Airway Road in Riverside. The event was open to the public and the public were encouraged […]
FAIRBORN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MASON, OH
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
1017thepoint.com

SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS

(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Pilot taken to hospital after plane crashes into Ohio cornfield

NEW LEBANON, Ohio — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crashed into a cornfield near Dayton, Ohio. According to our NBC affiliate WDTN, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field in New Lebanon round 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue on the report of a shooting victim around 1:35 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital after...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Table 33 moving to Dayton Arcade

A Dayton restaurant located near the Schuster Center is moving its current operation to the Dayton Arcade. According to a press release from Cross Street Partners, Table 33 is relocating to the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building, located at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets. Construction...
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH

