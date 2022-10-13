Read full article on original website
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Brooklyn Nets Waive Recent Golden State Warriors Player
On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets waived Chris Chiozza. He played in 34 games for the Golden State Warriors this past season.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
Report: LiAngelo Ball to Be Waived by Hornets
LaMelo’s older brother has been fighting for a roster spot in Charlotte during training camp.
Jeanie Buss Fires Back At The Haters Who Criticize Her Inner Circle: "Do You Ever Ask Mark Cuban Who His Inner Circle Is? Or Joe Lacob Who His Inner Circle Is?"
Jeanie Buss defends her inner circle after public backlash.
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"
Ben Simmons has left the door open on a potential return to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Worried About Dennis Schroder's Long-Term Durability After Finger Injury
Before the official start of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a notable loss in their rotation. After this week's preseason game against the Kings, backup guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury that could keep him out for the season opener. And while the injury...
Aaron Rodgers Toes Line On Coaching Criticisms After Packers’ Loss
Aaron Rodgers might be as complex as any player in the NFL, which is why it came off a bit ironic Sunday when the Packers quarterback called for the struggling Green Bay offense to be “simpler.”. Rodgers stressed it a dozen times during his postgame press conference after losing...
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."
Robert Horry has an issue with Anthony Davis' reluctance to play as center for the Lakers.
Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’
There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson spoke on the difference between playing for the Los Angeles Lakers rather than the Golden State Warriors.
