NBA

Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?

The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’

There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
