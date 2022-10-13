ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s most searched for 2000s song might be surprising

By Iman Palm
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ux2v3_0iY91MUj00

Ahh, the 2000s.

Some may consider it the best time of their lives; some may not have fond memories, while others weren’t born yet.

Regardless of how old you were during this decade, anyone can relive the iconic music made with the help of Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming platforms.

A study from All Home Connections , an authorized AT&T retailer, determined which 2000s song was the most searched for in each state.

For California, the “San Andreas Theme Song” by rapper Young Maylay was the most searched-for 2000s song.

According to GTA Fandom , the song was released in 2006 as a part of the “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” video game.

The findings were compiled using Google trend data from the past year.

Songs like “How to Save a Life” by The Fray, “Day ‘n’ Nite” by Kid Cudi and “Gimme More” by Britney Spears were the most searched-for 2000s songs in other states.

The complete study can be found here .

Rihanna’s 2007 hit “Umbrella” was the most searched 2000s song in the study, earning the title in nine states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Suspect wanted for alleged theft from Goodwill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a robbery from the Goodwill on Coffee Road. BPD officials said the suspect is wanted for robbery with physical force from the Goodwill at 300 Coffee Road on Sept. 19. She is described as a white woman […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy found during enforcement stop: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office found suspected drugs, including about 113 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills, 8 kilograms of powder fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy during an enforcement stop. The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies conducted a Domestic Highway Enforcement operation on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Arrest made in Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department shared on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden thanked several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies as well as the Stockton community for their help in making this arrest. The arrest […]
STOCKTON, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing man with paraplegia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said. Hunter has paraplegia, uses a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Control over fentanyl trafficking spiking violence in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican drug cartels are now using industrial facilities to churn out vast amounts of potentially deadly fentanyl pills meant for U.S. consumption, a Virginia-based security analysts says. These factories – equipped with large presses, imported precursor chemicals from Asia, containers and loading docks – are in the warehouse districts […]
EL PASO, TX
KGET

Wendy Howard testifies at her murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Monday, the eighth day of her murder trial, Wendy Howard was called to the witness stand and testified to the fear she felt when she fired shots that killed an ex-boyfriend. Howard, 53, testified when the ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, arrived at her Tehachapi home the afternoon of June 5, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Korn’s Jonathan Davis set to release pet product line

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Korn front man and animal lover Jonathan Davis has announced a new accessories brand for pets called Freak on a Leash, according to Jonathan Davis’ official Facebook page. The brand takes its name from Korn’s Follow the Leader single “Freak on a Leash.” The first collection was exclusively designed by the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Semi-truck rollover closes Garces Highway, expect delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck rolled over Friday afternoon on Garces Highway and Highway 43 bringing traffic to a standstill, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the semi-truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of Garces Highway just before 11 a.m. Officials said the driver of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP investigating collision along I-5 in Mettler

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision involving a possible wrong-way driver along Interstate 5 south of Highway 166 Saturday afternoon in Mettler. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just before 4 p.m. in southbound lanes of I-5 about a mile south of Highway 166. It was not […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy