Buying Cars

gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: Live Photos

The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge amount of interest since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the attention has been centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been itching to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and GM Authority has been providing just that. Today, we have the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Corvette Discount Non-Existent In October 2022

In October 2022, any Chevy Corvette discount or incentive continues to be non-existent on “America’s sports car.” Below, check out details on the 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray and 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06. Chevrolet Corvette Incentives. There are no Chevy Corvette discount offers during the month of October,...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4: The Heavy Duty Off-Roader

The GMC Sierra HD range, which consists of the Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD, is receiving a major refresh for the 2024 model year. Announced just last week, the updates incorporate a new front fascia, new tail lamps, an overhauled interior, along with noteworthy powertrain and capability upgrades. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4 in the following GM Authority spotlight.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Here’s What Happened To The Very Last Pontiac Ever Built

Pontiac, originally intended to slot between Chevy and Oldsmobile, has quite the storied history. The brand is particularly known for kickstarting the muscle car era with the introduction of the 1964 GTO, and for soldiering through the malaise era with the Firebird Trans Am models. Around the turn of the...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Blazer Running At 13 Days Supply As Of October 2022

At the beginning of October 2022, Chevy Blazer national supply was at 13 days, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation. By comparison, it was at just nine days in March, a mere 11 days this past December, and a scant five days in November 2021.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali To Debut On October 20th: Video

After introducing the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV, the Professional Grade brand will debut its third fully electric truck, the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali, on October 20th at 5 PM EST. To celebrate the Sierra EV’s reveal, GMC has teamed up with livestream video...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Here Are The 2023 Chevy Traverse Towing Capacities

The 2023 Chevy Traverse is the sixth model year of the current second-gen crossover, introducing only a handful of changes and updates compared to the refreshed 2022 model year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Traverse towing capacities in the following GM Authority spec breakdown.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Here Are The 2023 Cadillac XT6 Towing Capacities

The 2023 Cadillac XT6 debuts the fourth model year of the first-gen crossover, ushering in a handful of small updates and changes compared to the 2022 model year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Cadillac XT6 towing capacities in the following GM Authority spec breakdown. Before...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Blazer Discount Offers $1,250 Off In October 2022

In October 2022, a Chevy Blazer discount offers $1,250 off the 2022 Blazer. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 and 2023 Chevy Blazer. Additionally, a national lease is available for $249 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Blazer...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 GMC Yukon Gets New Frosted Pine Metallic Paint: First Look

The 2023 GMC Yukon and extended-length Yukon XL add four new exterior colors to their palette: Titanium Rush Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Frosted Pine Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Frosted Pine hue. Assigned RPO code G6N and touch-up paint code WA-619G, Frosted Pine...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Corvette Sales Lose Market Share During Q3 2022

CORVETTE -21.91% 7,939 10,166 +2.55% 25,380 24,748. In Canada, Chevrolet Corvette deliveries totaled 416 units in Q3 2022, a decrease of about 43 percent compared to 733 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Corvette sales decreased about 40 percent to 1,129 units. MODEL...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM Design Team Releases Chevy Trax Sketches

The debut of the 2024 Chevy Trax ushers in an all-new generation for the crossover, complete with new styling cues. Now, the GM Design team is showing off a few early design sketches that provided the groundwork for the latest crossover’s new face. Recently posted to the GM Design...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Brazil Sales Up 63 Percent In September 2022

Chevrolet Brazil sales increased 63 percent to 29,297 units in September 2022. The figures rank GM as the third-best-selling car manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as second best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales totaled 3 units. Chevrolet Camaro...
WORLD
gmauthority.com

GM Confirms All-New 2024 Chevy Trax For Mexico

In addition to announcing the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in Canada, General Motors has also just confirmed the arrival of the second generation of the totally reimagined crossover in Mexico. The company’s Mexican subsidiary took advantage of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax’s official debut in the United States to confirm...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Mexico Sales Jump 97 Percent In September 2022

GM Mexico sales increased 97 percent to 14,189 units in September 2022 compared to September 2021 results. Sales increased at the Chevrolet and Buick brands, while decreasing at Cadillac and GMC. Brand & Model Sales. Chevrolet sales increased 107.1 percent 13,619 units:. Chevrolet Aveo sales decreased 32.36 percent to 2,155...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GMC And NTWRK Team Up For Day Of Drops Event

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV will be revealed on October 20th as the brand’s third fully electric truck alongside the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the GMC Hummer EV SUV. However, just before the Sierra EV’s reveal, livestream video shopping platform NTWRK will kick off its Day of Drops event in partnership with GMC. A selection of rare and interesting items will be available for purchase online, including GMC branded gear and collectables.
CARS

