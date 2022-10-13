The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge amount of interest since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the attention has been centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been itching to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and GM Authority has been providing just that. Today, we have the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO